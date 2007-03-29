The Ferrari platinum-plated mobile

Sometimes a mobile just isn't a mobile unless its plated in a precious metal, hand built, includes a concierge service on call 24-hours a day to pander to your every need - and designed like a Ferrari .

Vertu , famous for its luxury handsets, has teamed up with the legendary Italian car manufacturer to produce just such a phone. The Vertu Ascent Ferrari 1947 Limited Edition is a platinum-plated mobile with none of the usual mobile features, other than a screen and keys.

Commissioned to celebrate Ferrari's 60th anniversary, the phone has the famous Prancing Horse logo on its front, leather trim and a back plate made from high-graded aluminium designed to look like a Ferrari's brake pedal.

According to Vertu, the Ascent is, "crafted with the same precision and attention to detail given when assembling a Ferrari".

To further add to its exclusivity, each phone will be individually numbered between 1 and 1947 - representing the year Enzo Ferrari built his first car.

"I feel there are many reasons why it's right for Vertu and Ferrari to be working together," says Vertu president Alberto Torres. "We share many customers in common.

"Ferrari and Vertu share a common commitment to the highest standards of design, engineering and performance."

You rang, Sir?

Vertu is probably the only mobile manufacturer in the world to offer its customers a concierge service - customers can press a special speed-dial button to access a crack team of specialists ready to deliver creative and relevant solutions to the needs of Vertu customers.

Britain-based Vertu is a subsidiary of Finnish mobile giant Nokia . Its Ascent handset design is "inspired" by classic sports cars.

The Vertu Ascent Ferrari 1947 Limited Edition is due out in July, pricing has yet to be confirmed. But it's bound to cost more than your mortgage.