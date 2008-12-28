Mystery Nokia phone comes in four pieces

Trawling through new patent applications for future gadgets is generally fun, if not necessarily very productive, as is the case with a new device someone at Nokia seems to have dreamed up.

The company's application for patents to cover an odd-looking four-piece phone seems unlikely to ever become an actual product, but it's worth a look anyway.

Chunky origami

The device appears to be a folded smartphone with two pieces each comprising the screen and the keyboard. The idea is probably to create a phone with a smaller footprint but the same functionality as something much larger.

We're betting that nothing ever comes of this, as it just looks a bit too nerdy for the sophisticated modern consumer, but with Nokia we try to never say never.