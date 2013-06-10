Is this the ugly Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom in the actual flesh?

It may have a decent camera, but it looks rubbish

Over the weekend a press image appeared online claiming to depict the much rumoured Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom, and now further photos apparently showing the device in the flesh have surfaced.

The folks over at TechTastic reckon they've got their hands on "real" pictures of the Galaxy S4 Zoom, although it's not clear where these images came from - and that raises our suspicions slightly.

Unfortunately the Galaxy S4 Zoom hasn't got any prettier in this latest set of leaked pictures, with the clumsy "phone stuck on a camera" look still prevailing and making us, quite frankly, feel a little bit squiffy.

Un-spec-tacular

A range of specs also arrived alongside the dodgy shots, and it's claimed that the Galaxy S4 Zoom will feature a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED qHD display, 1.6GHz dual-core processor, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Credit: TechTastic

It'll also supposedly pack 8GB of internal storage plus a microSD slot so you won't need to worry about running out of space as you snap away with the 16MP camera, featuring an optical zoom, bolted onto the rear of the Galaxy S4 Zoom.

Lastly it apparently comes running the latest version of Android Jelly Bean, 4.2.2, with the customary Samsung TouchWiz overlay applied on top.

Samsung hasn't officially announced the Galaxy S4 Zoom, but it's probably just a matter of time considering the recent unveiling of the Galaxy S4 Mini and Galaxy S4 Active - so watch this space.