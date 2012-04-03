iPhone 5 'will arrive in June'

A fresh report has surfaced which suggests the iPhone 5 release date is set for June of this year.

According to a Foxconn recruiter, who is part of the mass recruitment drive at the Chinese firm's factories, the sixth generation of iPhone is expected to arrive in two months time.

The recruiter refers to the next model as the fifth generation of iPhone, which is technically incorrect as the iPhone 4S was the fifth model to roll off the Apple production line.

Not the iPhone 5

We are not convinced by this latest report - the recruiter is not in a position of authority when it comes to iPhone 5 production or release, and they provided the incorrect generation details.

Even though the next generation of Apple mobile is being referred to as the iPhone 5, the reality is it's unlikely to sport that name. The next iPhone could well follow in the footsteps of the new iPad, dropping the number altogether.

The iPhone 5 is set to be a big step forward on the iPhone 4S and will have the likes of the HTC One X and Samsung Galaxy S3 to contend with as the battle for the top smartphone in 2012 hots up.

Find out what the word on the street is regarding iPhone 5 rumours in our video round-up below.

From Electronista via Cult of Mac