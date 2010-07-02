Android Gingerbread rumours shot down by Google

Android's Open Source & Compatibility Tech Lead Dan Morrillhas suggested that the rumours that surfaced about the next version of the mobile OS – codenamed Gingerbread – are made up.

With rumours arriving suggesting some fairly high end minimum specs for Android Gingerbread surfacing, Morrill tweeted to suggest that the story was not accurate.

"I love it when people just make stuff up and report it as news," tweeted Morrill, with a link to the original Unwired View story.

Not official

"In summary, please remember that rumors are not official announcements. ;)" he tweeted later.

The specs, as TechRadar reported yesterday, would certainly have had users of many Android handsets worrying that they would be unable to upgrade.

The rumoured specs started with Mobile-review.com's Eldar Murtazin on a Russian podcast, but with several months before we are likely to see Gingerbread the confirmed versions may not be imminent.