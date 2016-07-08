Hello Moto: Motorola's online store launching in Australia next week

Traditionally, it's been kind of difficult to find official accessories for the Motorola Moto X Force in Australia, which is why Motorola has finally launched its own online store.

Just in time for the release of the Motorola Moto G4 and the upcoming 3rd generation Moto 360, Motorola's colourful new store will launch with a range of products on offer, including phones from its Moto G, Moto X and Moto E series' in various colours, 1st and 2nd gen Moto 360 watches, and a range of customisation accessories.

Though the site currently sends you to a number or external retailers, all products on the relaunched store will be sold directly by Motorola Australia, and will come with full warranty and product support.

Once launched, you'll be able to get to the store by heading to the Motorola Australia website and hitting the 'Shop Now' button on the homepage. Alternatively, you'll be able to find the product you're after and buy it from its product page.

The Moto Online Store will go live on Friday, July 15.