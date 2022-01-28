OnePlus Nord 3: what we want to see

Audio player loading…

While the OnePlus 10 is the company's next big flashy flagship launch, we're also looking forward to the next addition to its mid-range line at some point in mid-2022: the OnePlus Nord 2.

Nord is OnePlus' family of affordable and middle-priced Android phones, designed to offer useful features to people whose budgets don't stretch to the company's pricey powerhouses.

We've seen the original OnePlus Nord and Nord 2 joined by a whole host of spin-offs including the Nord CE, Nord N10, Nord N100, Nord N200 and more. But the Nord 3 is expected to be the next big addition to the range, coming likely in the middle of the year.

So far, we haven't heard any rumors about the OnePlus Nord 3, so we don't really know what to expect from it. We've got a good idea of what we'd like to see though, based on past mobiles and the current state of the Android phone market, so while we wait for news we've shared that wish-list below.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The third generation of mid-range OnePlus phones

The third generation of mid-range OnePlus phones When is it out? Likely mid-2022

Likely mid-2022 How much will it cost? Probably around £399 (about $550, AU$750)

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

Based on precedent, we'll likely see the OnePlus Nord 3 announced and released in the middle few months of the year. The original and second-gen models were both unveiled in July, so that seems like the obvious pick, but it could be a little earlier or later too.

When we get nearer to July, we'll likely hear some rumors regarding specific dates.

In terms of price, we also have to wait until nearer the time for some leaks, but we can look at past performance for a good idea.

The Nord and Nord 2 launched for £379 (around $480, AU$680) and £399 (about $550, AU$750) respectively, so a price in that ballpark is very likely.

The previous phones in the family haven't launched in the US or Australia though, so don't hold your breath for launches in those regions.

What we want to see

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

1. A higher display refresh rate

Display refresh rate refers to how many times per second a smartphone's display updates - while 60Hz (or 60 times per second) used to be used in basically all phones, the last few years has seen a move up to 120Hz, or even 144Hz for a select few mobiles.

When a refresh rate is higher, motion looks smoother, which is beneficial for streaming content or playing games, but even just for swiping between menus and home pages.

Now, many budget and most mid-range and premium phones use at least 120Hz, but the previous OnePlus Nord phones have been outliers, sticking with 90Hz.

We'd like to see the OnePlus Nord 3 make the jump to 120Hz, to match other mobiles at the same price point - and just so the mobile feels better to use.

2. Some Hasselblad camera tricks

For its flagship series, OnePlus has partnered with camera company Hasselblad, so these phones have optimized cameras with extra features that make them fantastic for photography. We'd like to see the fruits of this relationship come to the Nord series too.

Some of the OnePlus 10 camera modes include a Hasselblad Pro Mode, like your normal smartphone camera Pro Mode, but which captures in a higher color profile, and saves in a version of RAW which is more space-efficient. Another mode is a Pro equivalent for video which lets you tweak settings while you're shooting.

Even if the mid-range Nord 3 can't handle flashy and intensive camera tricks, we'd like to see some camera features which elevate the phone over same-price competitors.

3. No app throttling

OnePlus found itself in hot water in mid-2021 when users discovered that the OxygenOS software used by its phones secretly throttled popular apps (this means it reduced how much of the processing power they could access).

Some of the few apps not throttled were benchmarking apps (that tells you how much processing power a phone has), and the company didn't admit this was happening until it had already been discovered, which obviously wasn't a good look for the brand.

The eventual resolution of the furore was that a toggle was introduced in the settings so you can turn off throttling if you like, but it's still turned on by default, so most people won't ever notice and will just think they have a slow phone.

We'd like the company to remove this throttling feature, or at the very least have it off by default (OnePlus says having it on saves battery life, something disputed by user reports).

(Image credit: Srivatsa Ramesh)

4. An easier-to-buy range of colors

You could buy the OnePlus Nord 2 in blue, gray or green (as well as in a weird Pac-Man design) but there was a catch - not all versions were available in all regions.

Green was exclusive to India, while blue is only available for certain memory configurations of the phone, at least in the UK. And that's on top of the fact that both the gray and blue options are a little boring, at least in this writer's opinion.

We'd like to see OnePlus embrace the bright, colorful and energetic, like what Samsung did for the Galaxy S20 FE with its huge range of vibrant hues. Let's see reds and oranges and yellows, or maybe something a little weird like the color-changing gold and blue of the Vivo V23 from OnePlus' sister company.

5. Another crossover

As we mentioned, the OnePlus Nord 2 was available in a Pac-Man edition with a dot-patterned rear which glowed in the dark, as well as software full of Easter eggs for the popular vintage game.

That's not the only crossover OnePlus has enjoyed either, with multiple Cyberpunk 2077 devices and McLaren editions of some of its phones too.

We'd like to see the Nord 3 get something fun too, and maybe more recent than the ancient Pac-Man or maligned CyberPunk 2077. What about Starfield? Or The Witcher?