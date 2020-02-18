OnePlus 8 range specs list leaked – and they might finally have water resistance

We’ve gradually heard a lot about the OnePlus 8 range through leaks and rumors in the last few months, but today one of the biggest leaks yet has emerged, revealing the complete possible specs for the OnePlus 8, 8 Pro and 8 Lite.

But before we get to that, another leak has hinted at something that might be even more exciting – water resistance.

A tweet by @MaxJmb (a reputable leaker) shows the outline of a phone that looks a lot like the OnePlus 8 is rumored to, along with text saying ‘water’. While he didn’t specifically name the phone as the OnePlus 8, he did retweet an article theorizing that this was the phone he’s talking about, so it seems likely that (or the OnePlus 8 Pro) is the handset in question.

This leak also doesn’t specifically say what level of water resistance the phone will have, but we’d expect IP68, which is the certification most water-resistant phones have, and means they should comfortably survive submersion of 2m for up to 30 minutes.

Now, onto the complete specs leak. This one comes from a listing on Giztop (a webstore), and we’d really take this with a pinch of salt, as the site has no track record with leaks – it’s possible that it has inside information, but just as possible that it’s working off previous leaks, or just making things up.

In any case, it claims that the OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, and 6GB, 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It also apparently has 48MP, 16MP and 2MP rear lenses, a 32MP front-facing one, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 4,000mAh battery, 30W fast charging, and Android 10.

The OnePlus 8 Pro meanwhile apparently has a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 60MP, 16MP and 13MP rear cameras, a 32MP front-facing one, 8 or 12GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, Android 10, a 4,500mAh battery, and 50W charging.

Finally, the OnePlus 8 Lite is said to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset, 48MP, 16MP, and 12MP rear cameras, a 16MP selfie one, 8GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB of storage, a 4,000mAh battery, 30W charging and Android 10.

The site also includes prices, with the OnePlus 8 listed as $549 (around £420/AU$820), the OnePlus 8 Pro as $799 (roughly £615/AU$1,200), and the OnePlus 8 Lite as $499 (around £385/AU$750).

As noted though we would take all of this with a pinch of salt. Aside from the site’s lack of track record, some of the specs seem odd – the FHD+ resolution for example when the OnePlus 8 Pro is almost certain to be QHD+, or better camera specs on the 'Lite' model than the main one.

We should know how true all this is before too long, as the OnePlus 8 range is likely to land around May. Stay tuned in the meantime, as TechRadar will bring you all the news and rumors as we hear them.

