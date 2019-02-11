Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti appears again in three different retail boxes

We must be getting close to the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti ’s launch as not one, not two but three different third-party variants of graphics card have appeared online.

Videocardz caught wind (and photos of retail packaging) of the upcoming EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti XC , Palit GTX 1660 Ti StormX and Galax GeForce GTX 1660 Ti .

All three cards and, from what we can tell, all variants of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti will reportedly be released on February 22, which is a little later than the February 15 launch rumored not too long ago .

No ray, José

The images of the retail packaging seem to confirm a few rumors we’ve known about the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, including the GPU’s Turing -based shaders and 6GB of GDDR6 video memory.

There isn’t a single mention of ray tracing, so that would support the theory that these graphics cards won’t pack this feature.

Although the photos seem to include a mix of stock and original images, doctoring box images of graphics cards wouldn’t be terribly hard – and it just so happens the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 is available in each of these rumored models.

Regardless, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti release date (well, the rumored one) is fast approaching, so we’ll soon learn if this GPU is real or not.