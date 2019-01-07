Nvidia finally announces the GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card

While we can’t say we didn’t see this coming, we’re still glad Nvidia has finally introduced its mid-range Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

First up we’re happy to say this Turing GPU won’t cost you an arm and leg, the RTX 2060 will only cost $349 (about £270, AU$490). There isn’t any funny price distinction between Nvidia’s own Founders Edition or third-party cards this year, either. While this all still makes the RTX 2060 more expensive than the $299 (£249, AU$499) Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, but it’s not as exponentially expensive as the RTX 2070 or RTX 2080.

Nvidia didn't announce any specific specifications for its new mid-range GPU, but it promised that it would be more powerful than even an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. Additionally, Team Green showed off how the RTX 2060 was capable of playing Battlefield V at Ultra settings and RTX On at well above 60 fps thanks to DLSS also being enabled.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 will arrive on January 15th. Stay tuned for more, as we’ll soon have a full review on this most anticipated mid-range graphics card.

But wait there's more

Nvidia also announced a new pair of game bundles with its latest graphics cards. Users interested in buying an RTX 2060 or RTX 2070 will be able to redeem a code to receive a digital copy of either Anthem or Battlefield V. Meanwhile, those who purchase a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 will get digital codes for both titles with their purchase.