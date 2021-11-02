November's Prime Gaming line-up includes Control and two other top titles

The line-up for November's free Games with Prime has been announced, and freebies this month include Rise of the Tomb Raider, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Control Ultimate Edition.

Also up for grabs are indie titles Puzzle Agent 2, Rogue Heroes, Secret Files: Sam Peters, BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers, Liberated, and Demon Hunter 2: New Chapter.

While all the indie titles are available until December 1, you only have until November 14 to grab Rise of the Tomb Raider, November 30 to download Dragon Age: Inquisition, and December 1 for Control – so don't hang about if you fancy one (or all) of these.

Don't forget, Prime Gaming has plenty of in-game loot to give away too, including in-game items and bonuses for Amazon Games' New World, Apex Legends, Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Siege, Genshin Impact, Call of Duty, Fallout 76, and Fall Guys.

There's also plenty for Riot Games fans, too, including loot for League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, Valorant, and League of Legends: Wild Rift.

Analysis: what is Twitch Gaming and why should I care about it?

(Image credit: Ink Drop / Shutterstock)

Most people know about Amazon Prime Video and Prime Music, but not everyone knows that the full gamut of goodies that comes with a Prime membership includes free games.

If you're an Amazon Prime member or use the company's streaming service, Twitch – either as a viewer or a streamer yourself – you've probably heard about this, but if you set up an account on Twitch you can link it to your Amazon Prime account to become a Twitch Prime member, where you can then download the Amazon Games app.