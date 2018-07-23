Nokia 3.1 will release in August, becoming Australia's cheapest Android One phone

Announced for international release in May, the new and affordable Android One-sporting Nokia 3.1 handset now has official Australian pricing and release date details.

On sale from August 2, 2018, the new Nokia 3.1 will be available from JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman for only $249, officially making it the cheapest Android One handset on the Australian market to date.

Read more: Nokia 4.2 review

The Nokia 3.1 will also act as the fourth Android One smartphone to be released by Nokia's parent company, HMD Global, after the Nokia 6 (2018), the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

Despite its budget price point, the Nokia 3.1 boasts a 5.2-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, an octa-core chipset that offers a 50% performance boost over last year's model, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of onboard storage, a 13MP auto-focus rear camera and a wide-angle front camera.

The phone will be available in three colour options (which you can see below): Black/Chrome and White/Iron will be sold at both of the aforementioned retailers, while the third colour, Blue/Copper, will be exclusive to Harvey Norman.