Trending

Apple updates MacBook laptops

By () Apple  

Faster processors, bigger hard drives, no real surprises

The revised Apple MacBook now has 2.0GHz to 2.16GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processors. Plus a choice of 120GB or 160GB hard disk drives as standard

Apple has updated its range of MacBook laptops today. The revised models feature faster Intel Core 2 Duo processors, larger hard drives and 1GB of RAM as standard. Otherwise they go unchanged. Full specifications below:

Apple 2.0GHz MacBook (white) - £699

  • 13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display
  • 2.0GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor
  • 667MHz front-side bus
  • 1GB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB
  • 80GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor
  • Slot-loading Combo (DVD-ROM/CD-RW) optical drive
  • Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950
  • Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately)
  • Built-in iSight video camera
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • Built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0 EDR
  • 2x USB 2.0 ports and 1x FireWire 400 port
  • 1x audio line in and 1x audio line out port, each supporting both optical digital and analogue
  • Scrolling TrackPad
  • Infrared Apple Remote
  • 60W MagSafe Power Adapter

Apple 2.16GHz MacBook (white) - £829

  • 13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display
  • 2.16GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor
  • 667MHz front-side bus
  • 1GB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB
  • 120GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor
  • Slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive
  • Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950
  • Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately)
  • Built-in iSight video camera
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • Built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0 EDR
  • 2x USB 2.0 ports and 1x FireWire 400 port
  • 1x audio line in and 1x audio line out port, each supporting both optical digital and analogue
  • Scrolling TrackPad
  • Infrared Apple Remote
  • 60W MagSafe Power Adapter

Apple 2.16GHz MacBook (black) - £949

  • 13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display
  • 2.16GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor
  • 667MHz front-side bus
  • 1GB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB
  • 160GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor
  • Slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive
  • Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950
  • Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately)
  • Built-in iSight video camera
  • Gigabit Ethernet port
  • Built-in AirPort Extreme wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0 EDR
  • 2x USB 2.0 ports and 1x FireWire 400 port
  • 1x audio line in and 1x audio line out port, each supporting both optical digital and analogue
  • Scrolling TrackPad
  • Infrared Apple Remote
  • 60W MagSafe Power Adapter.

The MacBook also comes with several build-to-order options. One of which is the ability to upgrade the standard 120GB or 160GB 5400rpm hard drives to a 200GB 4200rpm one, Apple says.

All models ship with a suite of standard Apple software. This includes the latest version of the Mac OS X operation system and iLife '06 - Apple's suite of creativity apps such as GarageBand, iMovie HD, iPhoto, iTunes and iWeb.

See more Apple news