Apple updates MacBook laptops

The revised Apple MacBook now has 2.0GHz to 2.16GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processors. Plus a choice of 120GB or 160GB hard disk drives as standard

Apple has updated its range of MacBook laptops today. The revised models feature faster Intel Core 2 Duo processors, larger hard drives and 1GB of RAM as standard. Otherwise they go unchanged. Full specifications below:

Apple 2.0GHz MacBook (white) - £699

13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display

2.0GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor

667MHz front-side bus

1GB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB

80GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor

Slot-loading Combo (DVD-ROM/CD-RW) optical drive

Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950

Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately)

Built-in iSight video camera

Gigabit Ethernet port

Built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0 EDR

2x USB 2.0 ports and 1x FireWire 400 port

1x audio line in and 1x audio line out port, each supporting both optical digital and analogue

Scrolling TrackPad

Infrared Apple Remote

60W MagSafe Power Adapter

Apple 2.16GHz MacBook (white) - £829

13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display

2.16GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor

667MHz front-side bus

1GB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB

120GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor

Slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive

Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950

Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately)

Built-in iSight video camera

Gigabit Ethernet port

Built-in AirPort Extreme 802.11n wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0 EDR

2x USB 2.0 ports and 1x FireWire 400 port

1x audio line in and 1x audio line out port, each supporting both optical digital and analogue

Scrolling TrackPad

Infrared Apple Remote

60W MagSafe Power Adapter

Apple 2.16GHz MacBook (black) - £949

13.3-inch glossy widescreen 1280 x 800 display

2.16GHz Intel Core 2 Duo processor

667MHz front-side bus

1GB of 667 MHz DDR2 SDRAM, expandable to 2GB

160GB Serial ATA hard drive running at 5400 rpm, with Sudden Motion Sensor

Slot-load 8x SuperDrive with double-layer support (DVD R DL/DVD±RW/CD-RW) optical drive

Intel Graphics Media Accelerator 950

Mini-DVI out (adapters for DVI, VGA and Composite/S-Video sold separately)

Built-in iSight video camera

Gigabit Ethernet port

Built-in AirPort Extreme wireless networking and Bluetooth 2.0 EDR

2x USB 2.0 ports and 1x FireWire 400 port

1x audio line in and 1x audio line out port, each supporting both optical digital and analogue

Scrolling TrackPad

Infrared Apple Remote

60W MagSafe Power Adapter.

The MacBook also comes with several build-to-order options. One of which is the ability to upgrade the standard 120GB or 160GB 5400rpm hard drives to a 200GB 4200rpm one, Apple says.

All models ship with a suite of standard Apple software. This includes the latest version of the Mac OS X operation system and iLife '06 - Apple's suite of creativity apps such as GarageBand, iMovie HD, iPhoto, iTunes and iWeb.