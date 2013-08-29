New Nexus 7 finally available in Australia

Aussies can finally get their hands on it...

It looks like the rumours of an August launch for the new Nexus 7 were correct. Retailers across the country are now selling the 7-inch tablet.

The pricing we saw courtesy of PLE Computers earlier this month was also accurate, with the 16GB Wi-Fi version selling for $299, the 32GB Wi-Fi version costing $339 and the 32GB Wi-Fi + LTE version going for $439 RRP.

The tablet is currently being stocked by JB Hi-Fi, Dick Smith and Harvey Norman, amongst others.

But so far, the Google Play store is still only listing the Nexus 7 2012 model as available to purchase, although it is admittedly selling for a lower price than the new model

Get it while it's hot

Given Google and Asus' decision to first sell the tablet through traditional retail channels, there's no indication as to stock levels.

But given how quickly its predecessor sold out, expect that number to grow pretty rapidly.

It's only been a month or so since the tablet launched in the US on July 30, although it may feel significantly longer.

Even so, it looks like the tablet may have been worth the wait, with the 4.5-star winning tablet working out some initial multi-touch issues in the time since the original US launch.