New iPad mini brings 4G to Australia

Apple got into a lot of strife in Australia when it marketed the third generation iPad as 4G compatible, despite it not working on local frequencies. The new iPad mini and iPad 4 don't make the same mistake.

The Apple website doesn't yet make a big deal about 4G support in Australia, but during the keynote both Telstra and Optus were name checked as Apple partners for LTE coverage for the new iPads.

Interestingly, Apple has decided to stick with the Wi-Fi + Cellular description for its 4G version, despite the fact it does work with the Australian networks.

iPad nano (SIM)

Those looking to upgrade from an iPad 2 or 3rd generation iPad will need to invest in a new SIM card for the cellular version, with both the iPad with Retina Display and the iPad mini requiring a nano-SIM card to connect, just like the iPhone 5.

Combined with the introduction of a Lightning dock connector, the inclusion of a nano-SIM has obviously helped Apple keep the size and weight of the new tablets to a minimum.

Weighing in at a little under half the weight of a full-sized iPad, it seems that the mission to create a lightweight miniature version of the iPad has been successful, although we'll reserve our full judgement until we've had a more thorough test of it.

Complete Australian pricing

With pricing starting at $369 for the 16GB Wi-Fi only iPad mini, the device is still priced at a premium over the likes of the Nexus 7 from Google, although arguably it does boast a slightly larger screen.

The 32GB Wi-Fi iPad mini will sell for $479, with the 64GB version costing $589. For those keen on the LTE version, 16GB will set you back $509, 32GB will cost $619 and 64GB will hit $729.