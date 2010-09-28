BlackBerry PlayBook price: how much would you pay?

BlackBerry PlayBook price: what should it be?

BlackBerry has announced its new tablet, the BlackBerry PlayBook.

Set for a UK release date of "before summer 2011" in the UK, the PlayBook features a 1GHz dual-core Coretex A9 processor, 7" capacitive touchscreen with a 1024 by 600 widescreen resolution, dual HD cameras, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

There's 1GB of RAM and a choice between 16GB or 32GB of storage.

But RIM hasn't yet announced the PlayBook price.

So how much would you pay? Let us know in the comments.

