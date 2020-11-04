Microsoft Teams may finally be about to get this super useful feature

The desktop version of Microsoft Teams is getting a new feature that will allow users to add multiple accounts and manage them without logging in and out. The new feature is likely to be welcomed by employees that have found themselves taking part in a large number of video conference calls since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

For individuals that use Teams frequently, it is quite likely that they employ multiple accounts depending on which clients they are working with. Previously, switching accounts required a Teams user to manually log out before logging back in, resulting in a frustratingly long-winded process and ever-more credentials to remember.

Now, it appears that Microsoft is testing a new feature that will allow Teams users to link accounts together, enabling them to switch directly by altering their Settings. The ability to switch accounts is expected to begin rolling out later this year or early next, although test users may gain access to the feature even sooner than that.

Switching it up

The new account switching update is not the only new feature coming to Teams. Microsoft has also confirmed that it is testing a feature that will allow users to create custom pages that will enable businesses or educators to create a more cohesive team identity. Invite links have also been improved, with invited users now gaining access to notes, files – basically anything shared during a call – even after the meeting is finished.

The video collaboration space has become increasingly competitive since the COVID-19 pandemic severely reduced the amount of face-to-face interaction allowed in many countries. Zoom, Google Meet and Cisco’s Webex are all competing with Teams to offer the best service. User figures for all these solutions, where available, have received a massive boost.

Via Windows Latest