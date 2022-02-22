Live
Peloton down - here's why you can't work out right now
Peloton's services are experiencing an outage
By James Peckham published
Struggling to connect to Peloton services right now? It's not just you, there's a major outage of the company's online platform right now.
Amid numerous other outages such as Slack and AWS, Peloton is the latest service we've seen drop out of action today. It has now been nearly two hours since users first reported outages.
The company has confirmed it's an issue that it's looking into, but there's currently no clear update to when we'll be seeing the service return to normal.
Here's how the brand's website reads right now, and you can check that for yourself to see if it has changed by heading to the company's own status updates. Right now, it's reporting major outages for login pages, live classes, on demand classes, leaderboards, activations and workout history.
We're not near any Peloton equipment today, but we are able to log into the service on an iPhone. So far, we haven't had any issues in connecting to workouts in the mobile app.
That said, many are still reporting issues and the company's own status updates are saying that it's experiencing "intermittent issues with services".
Peloton is the latest online service that we've seen begin to struggle today (February 22). We've seen outages from Slack and some other platforms, but this is the first one that is preventing you from getting in your daily work out.
Reports of the outage began around 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT with hundreds of users citing a problem. An hour later, the company commented with the below admitting there is an issue.
We are currently investigating an issue with Peloton services. This may impact your ability to take classes or access pages on the web. We apologize for any impact this may have on your workout and appreciate your patience. Please check https://t.co/Dxcht2tQB0 for updates.February 22, 2022
So far, Peloton has yet to say when we should expect services back online. We'll be updating you with more information as we have it.
Sign up to get breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more, plus the hottest tech deals!
Thank you for signing up to TechRadar. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.