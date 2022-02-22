Peloton down - here's why you can't work out right now

Struggling to connect to Peloton services right now? It's not just you, there's a major outage of the company's online platform right now.

Amid numerous other outages such as Slack and AWS, Peloton is the latest service we've seen drop out of action today. It has now been nearly two hours since users first reported outages.

The company has confirmed it's an issue that it's looking into, but there's currently no clear update to when we'll be seeing the service return to normal.