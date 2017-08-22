Leaked Intel 8th-gen CPU packaging confirms you’ll need a new motherboard

Intel just launched its 8th-generation processors for laptops, known as Kaby Lake Refresh, but there wasn't any mention of desktop CPUs. However, thanks to a new leak, it seems that these PC-bound chips will indeed require a new motherboard as previous speculation had indicated.

This information comes courtesy of leaked box shots of Core i5 and i7 models, and as PC Gamer reports, on the side of the product box you can clearly see the following line: “Requires Intel 300 series chipset-based motherboard”.

There’s no real danger that these are photo-shopped images, apparently, as other sources across the net have noted that these are legitimate pics accidentally spilled by Intel.

And this confirms what motherboard manufacturer ASRock already stated on Twitter at the beginning of the month – if you want an 8th-generation desktop CPU, you’ll need a new 300-series motherboard.

The beefy new processors won’t be compatible with existing 200-series motherboards because even though they use the same LGA 1151 socket, they’ll require a slightly modified ‘version 2’ socket (allegedly with minor differences in the pin configuration).

Mo’ mobos, mo’ problems

That means those wishing to upgrade will need to buy a whole new motherboard for their shiny new CPU, which is obviously an extra expense and more of a hassle than simply dropping in a fresh chip.

As we’ve said before, the danger here is that if upgraders are having to go the whole hog to switch out all that hardware, they may potentially look at jumping ship to a new AMD motherboard and Ryzen CPU.

These incoming 8th-gen processors are rumored to be the stomping ground where Intel will finally usher six-core CPUs into its mainstream offerings (as opposed to enthusiast chips with hefty price tags).

Image credit: PC Gamer