James Bond Leica Q2 '007 edition' revealed – and the price is positively shocking

A long-rumored James Bond-themed Leica Q2 camera has finally been launched ahead of the international release of No Time to Die – and it fittingly comes with an Aston Martin-sized price tag.

The Leica Q2 '007 edition', which is limited to 250 pieces, has identical specs to the standard Leica Q2. This means it has a 47.3MP full-frame sensor and 28mm f/1.7 lens, a fine pairing that makes the standard Q2 one of the Leica's most desirable cameras.

The Bond-style touches include a gun-barrel design on the lens cap (which we're in two minds about) and an 'ocean green' leather finish, which matches the bespoke Globe-Trotter cases that feature in No Time to Die.

Neither of those things give us any hints about the film itself, although the trailer shows James Bond coming out of retirement in Jamaica, which presumably results in some fittingly stylish travel scenes.

Other than those design tweaks, the only other unique feature of the Leica Q2 '007 edition' is that each one will be individually numbered, ensuring that the camera will be even more collectable than standard Leicas. Particularly the number seven model, we imagine.

It doesn't look like we'll see Leica's special edition Q2 appear in the film, though. Leica says it worked with the 007 production team to display Leica cameras on the sets of James Bond's Jamaican home, while also adding a Leica Q2 to Q's home in London.

To be fair, we're not sure that Bond struggling to manually focus a classic camera would fit neatly into the plotline of a modern action film, so that's understandable. You can buy the Leica Q2 '007 edition' right now for $7,995 / £6,750 (around AU$12,660).

Analysis: More Bond tie-in and than true spy gadget

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Leica) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Leica)

The Leica Q2 '007 edition' has been rumored for as long as No Time to Die has been delayed – which is a long time. The film had been due to land on April 2, more than a year after its original release date. But the recent arrival of its final trailer (below) shows it's on track for its September 30 international release, and an October 8 launch in the US.

Leica's camera isn't exactly a classic Bond gadget in the tradition of a bagpipe flame-thrower or a watch with built-in garrote wire. But it's certainly got the build quality to knock out a henchman, and the camera itself, the Leica Q2, is a modern classic that could hold its own in a street photography shoot out.

Notwithstanding its retro design you get a 3.68 million-dot EVF, a 3-inch touchscreen, and a magnesium alloy body with high-quality heft. It's a shame that Leica didn't go further with the James Bond integration, perhaps with some unique software touches, but that could have crossed a line into tackiness.

It's certainly been a little easier for Leica to make a No Time to Die tie-in than it has been for Nokia. There were rumors earlier this year that some scenes would have to be re-shot in order to include more modern Nokia smartphones, which have dated quite quickly during the delays.

But going on the recent trailer (below), it appears that Bond is using the same Nokia phone as the one seen in the original 2020 trailer – which means the film will likely still include the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 7.2 and a classic Nokia 3310. Call that a flagship phone, Mr Bond?