iPhone 8 wireless charging seems like a sure thing

Come September, iPhone 8 wireless charging could change the way you juice up your smartphone every night – a first for an Apple handset.

Wireless charging has been an iPhone 8 rumor for several months, in tow with Apple's switch to a glass back to enable electricity to easily pass through.

While Apple hasn't confirmed the new feature, or the existence of the upcoming phone, the CEO of supplier Wistron let the news slip, according to Nikkei.

"Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing," revealed Wistron's Robert Hwang.

iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus, too?

What's interesting is that this new quote backs up recent iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus rumors that hinted at wireless charging for those models, too.

The rumored switch from aluminum to glass is the biggest hint

Apple sometimes saves the newest features for highest-end phones, but it appears as if wireless charging is coming to all versions of its 2017 iPhone.

What's left to differentiate the iPhone 8 from the 7S and 7S Plus? Yesterday's rumors point to a nearly bezel-less and enhanced camera for augmented reality.

We have three months before the iPhone 8 is expected to launch, but with so many wireless charging reports, this finally seems like a sure thing for Apple.