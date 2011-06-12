Spotify signs Universal deal for US streaming?

Spotify will hope to be more successful in the States than Robbie Williams

Reports this weekend are claiming that our beloved music streaming service Spotify might finally be about to crack the US market after signing a deal with Universal.

All Things Digital reckons that the agreement has been inked, meaning Spotify has three of the four major music labels in its corner, with only Warner Brothers standing in the way of a full house.

EMI and Sony are believed to have signed the US distribution deals last year.

The report claims that Warner might "cave in" pretty soon, meaning there'd be little standing in the way of Spotify taking its Premium service across the pond.

iCloud threat

It has been a long-standing ambition for Spotify to launch in North America, but those aims now seem to have a little more urgency following the launch of iTunes Match and iTunes in the Cloud last week.

Also in the hunt for Spotify's space is the Amazon Cloud Drive and Music Beta by Google, although its arguable that the Swedish streamers offer a much better service than the big three.

Those cloud-streaming portals don't allow users to listen to any music that they don't already own, whereas Spotify has proved to be a magnificent music discovery tool for members across Europe.

Source: All Things D