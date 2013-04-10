Hyperlapse is Google Maps and Street View on steroids

Ah, those fonder childhood days of skipping to the shops without a worry in our minds - we remember them well. But thanks to a new tool created by Teehan+Lax Labs, we can now relive those memories from our office desks.

The unofficial tool takes the powers of Google Maps and Street View, then gives them a nifty time-lapse facelift that lets you tear through custom and predetermined routes with ease. It's a true virtual adventure.

Some of the preset journeys are really quite stunning - perfect for giving a little travel inspiration on a dreary day. Go and have a play.

