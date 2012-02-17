Google wins back typo domains

Google has won the rights to a bunch of typo-squatted domain names, including Gougle.com, Go0gle.com and, our favourite, goggleemail.com.
This may shock you, but there are people out there who prey on your fat-fingered address bar typos like the carrion vultures of the 'net.
In this case, it was one anonymous outfit sitting on over 30 domains which will now be transferred over to Google's ownership and will probably redirect users to whatever bit of Google it was they seem to be trying to reach.
No show
The enterprising cyber squatter didn't come forward for some reason, failing to submit any kind of response to the complaint that Google filed with the National Arbitration Forum.
We can't see why you wouldn't you want to take public pride in that kind of sterling work? Wouldn't your mother be proud?
Luckily for Samsung, although Goolge.com wasn't one of the domains listed it seems to be one that Google already owns.
Full list of soon-to-be-safe typos below:
geoolge.com
gggoogle.com
ggolge.com
ggoole.com
go0gle.com
gogelmail.com
goggleemail.com
gogglemails.com
gologle.com
googemail.com
googer.com
googlae.com
googlecalander.com
googlede.com
googledevice.com
googleen.com
googlehomepage.com
googleparking.net
googlepictures.com
googletr.com
googlev.com
googlp.com
googlse.com
googlu.com
googne.com
googole.com
googu.com
goolggle.com
goolgle.com
goolglemail.com
gooogly.com
gougle.com
