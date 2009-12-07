Amazon denies plans for own high street stores

Amazon is vigorously denying a story in the Sunday Times that the online store is looking for high street locations all over the UK.

It's rumoured that Amazon would look to rival the buy online, collect in-store model used by UK retailer Argos, but a spokesperson has stepped forward to claim otherwise:

"We have no plans to open physical stores anywhere in the world," said the retailer in a recent statement.

The Sunday Times report said property landlords claimed Amazon was quietly searching for UK locations for its stores, which would give it the opportunity to replicate the Argos model, where customers order items online then collect at a local branch, rather than having to wait at home for delivery.

Argos claims that 18 per cent of its sales are click-and-collect.

Coming full circle

Amazon, now worth £35.6 billion, has long moved beyond books to try and become a more universal retailer, so there's some sense in the rumours.

The Royal Mail strikes this year will also have given some customers pause over ordering online, with many preferring to buy gifts physically rather than 'gambling' on websites.

Although Amazon has stated otherwise, there would be a deep irony in the fact that the firm that helped kill off the bookstore is appearing on the High Street itself.