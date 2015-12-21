10 ways the Internet of Things could change the world in 2016

The Internet of Things is in a period of flux just as the cloud was in 2010, and big data was in 2013

What will the Internet of Things (IoT) do next? Will it grow? Some think so – it could support total services spending of $235 billion (around £155 billion, AU$320 billion) in 2016, up 22% from 2015, according to Gartner. The analyst company also thinks that 6.4 billion connected things will be in use worldwide in 2016, up 30% from 2015, and this number will reach 20.8 billion by 2020.

If it does – and there's no guarantee – it will be on the back of decisions that have not been made yet, but there are some obvious trends and transformational technologies that are now coming to the fore which we're going to highlight in this article.

One thing's for sure – no-one knows what the IoT will look like in a year's time.