How to watch Those Who Wish Me Dead online: stream new Angelina Jolie movie now

Starring Angelina Jolie as Hannah, a tortured veteran smokejumper stationed in Montana, Those Who Wish Me Dead is a high-octane action throwback complete with sinister baddies, face-melting forces of nature, and a government conspiracy that goes all the way to the top. Read on as we explain how to watch Those Who Wish Me Dead online from anywhere right now, with HBO Max hosting the movie in the US alongside its theatrical release.

How to watch Those Who Wish Me Dead online Release date: US & Canada, May 14; UK, May 17; Australia, May 13 Director: Taylor Sheridan Cast: Angelina Jolie, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Jon Bernthal Run time: 100 minutes Rating: R Watch in US: subscribe to HBO Max

Wracked with guilt over a past assignment gone wrong, Hannah makes it her mission to keep the mysterious Connor Casserly (Finn Little) safe, after finding the blood-spattered and traumatized young boy wandering alone through the Montana wilderness.

He’s being hunted by the Blackwells (Aidan Gillen and Nicholas Hoult), an unnerving and relentless father-son team of assassins who are prepared to raze entire forests to the ground in order to wipe out their target.

As the inferno rips through the Montana wilderness, Hannah, Connor and the Blackwells are forced closer and closer together, until there’s no more running to be done.

Based on Michael Koryta’s best-selling novel, Yellowstone director Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western thriller promises end-to-end action that’ll keep you glued to the edge of your seat. You can watch Those Who Wish Me Dead in theaters and on streaming services like HBO Max - discover more below.

How to watch Those Who Wish Me Dead online in the US

As well as in theaters, Those Who Wish Me Dead is now also available to watch in full on HBO Max and will be available to stream until June 14. WarnerBros has moved its whole release schedule to HBO Max this year, which means for just $14.99 a month you can catch all the latest releases in one place. That means not only can you watch Those Who Wish Me Dead online, but you'll also have access to Godzilla vs Kong, Justice League - The Snyder Cut, and plenty more. Not only that, but your HBO Max subscription will also unlock hours of binge-able TV shows like It's a Sin, I May Destroy You, and Sex and the City. HBO Max is available on the big screen through your smart TV or through Roku, Fire Stick, and Chromecast, as well as through PlayStation and Xbox consoles. If you're on the go you can also stream direct to iOS and Android devices.

How to watch Those Who Wish Me Dead across the rest of the world

Those Who Wish Me Dead was released to the world on May 14 2021, but with cinemas operating at various capacities at this time it might not be possible to catch a showing in the theatre. Depending on where you are, then, there are a number of ways to watch Those Who Wish Me Dead at launch. Between VOD, HBO affiliated streaming sites, and old fashioned cinema trips, you'll find options for the UK, Australia and Canada below.

For those in the UK, Those Who Wish Me Dead is currently a cinema-only release. There are no VOD options right now, so to catch the film, you'll have to find a ticket to watch it on the big screen.

In Canada, where cinemas are open, Those Who Wish Me Dead will be available to watch. However, you'll also be able rent the movie on a number of platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Google, and Cineplex.

Already released on May 13 Down Under, Those Who Wish Me Dead is only available in cinemas in Australia.

Watch Those Who Wish Me Dead: is it any good?

First reactions seem to imply the movie is thoroughly entertaining while not ground-breaking. It's been noted that the subject matter (if not setting) has diverged from director Taylor Sheridan's usual shades of grey, and instead delivers a pretty black-and-white experience.

As a straight up and down thriller, though, it's got a lot going for it, and we wouldn't be surprised if we saw the movie itself prove very popular - despite what our writer thought in his Those Who Wish Me Dead review.