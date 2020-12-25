How to watch Soul online: stream the new Pixar movie on Disney Plus today

There's one final must-see movie of year and it's out now in the form of Pixar's latest animated epic, Soul. Critically acclaimed upon initial screenings earlier in the year, it was slated for a widespread cinematic release in the fall - but we all know what put a stop to that. Fortunately, the magic of VOD streaming means you can enjoy it from the comfort of your own home right now. Read on as we explain how to watch Soul online and stream the new Pixar movie starring Jamie Foxx with Disney Plus.

As with most Disney Plus VOD drops, you can expect Soul's release time to be around 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am GMT on December 25 - so it should be ready and waiting for you to watch as soon as you wake up on Christmas Day!

How to watch Soul online Pixar's latest hit Soul has been released globally for VOD streaming exclusively on Disney Plus. Yes, Disney Plus is a subscription service - but it's a dirt cheap one that's pretty awesome. Disney Plus costs from just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month, so not a lot more than the price of one movie rental online

Soul sees Foxx take on the voice acting role of Joe Gardner, a middle school music teacher who's mad about jazz and has always dreamt of being a professional musician. It seems he's about to get his big break after impressing some fellow jazz aficionados with one of his performances, but then...well, then a whole lot happens.

It's difficult to describe the plot of Soul without risking ruining too much, but let's just say that Mr Gardner's performance that night at the Half Note Club is just the beginning of a journey that takes him and his dreams of being a jazz star from this world to the next - and back again?

As well as Foxx, Soul features a star-studded cast including Tina Fey, Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs, Angela Bassett, Graham Norton, Richard Ayoade and many more.

Disney Plus has released a whole fair few exclusives this year - from Hamilton to Mulan - but this might be its most exciting VOD launch yet, one saved for Christmas Day no less! Follow our guide below as we explain how to watch Soul online and stream the new Pixar film today. OK, we will allow one spoiler: it's all as simple as grabbing a great value Disney Plus subscription!

How to watch Soul online right now with Disney Plus

As Disney Plus has now rolled out in North America, Europe and parts of Asia and Latin America, watching Soul using the service is easier than ever. If you’re located in a country that does have access to Disney Plus, you just need to head to the Disney Plus website and sign up for the service to watch Pixar's latest instant classic. In addition to being the exclusive home of Soul and other Pixar exclusives, Disney Plus also gives you access to Disney’s huge back catalogue and Fox’s as well. This means that adults will be able to watch every episode of the Simpsons ever made while kids can watch classic Disney films like Cinderella, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King and more. A Disney Plus subscription also gives you access to the latest Marvel movies and the entire Star Wars canon - including The Mandalorian - all for just $6.99/£5.99/AU$8.99 a month .

How to save money on Disney+

Disney Plus is already cheaper than competing streaming services like Netflix but you can save even more when you sign up for an annual subscription which gives you 15% off the monthly price. Obviously you have to splash the cash at the start, but with so much content to get stuck in to we very much doubt you'll run out of things to watch before the 12 months are up. You're looking at $69.99/£59.99/AU$89.99 for the year.

Or if your interests are farther reaching (and you're in the US), then we'd seriously suggest looking at the fantastic value bundle package. It adds Hulu and ESPN+ to your subscription price. The Hulu element opens up a world of Hulu Originals such as The Great, Upload, Helstrom and Normal People. While ESPN+ brings tonnes of exclusive live sport, highlights and documentaries. The combined bundle costs just $12.99 a month.

What else should I know about Disney+?

Disney Plus is showing no signs of slowing down since the service first launched last November and in addition to being the exclusive release platform of new Pixar movies like Soul, subscribers can look forward to Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, Mulan, Hamilton, WandaVision (next year) andmuch more. It's also the one and only place to watch Home Alone online this festive season, as if that wasn't enough!

The streaming service has apps for iOS and Android (of course), and is available to watch online via the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, PS4, Xbox One and Roku streaming devices.

Finally, now that Disney has set the precedent of releasing its live-action Mulan remake on the service instead of in theaters through its Premiere Access program, expect the company to bring more films that were originally intended to be shown on the big screen to Disney Plus soon - Soul being the next blockbuster coming up.

