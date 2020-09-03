How to watch Raised by Wolves online: stream the new HBO Max series anywhere today

It's been marked on the watch list of sci-fi fans ever since it was announced last year and now the wait is finally over. Raised by Wolves is out on HBO Max this September, with the first two episodes marking the TV directorial debut of the legendary Ridley Scott - famous for iconic silver screen works like Alien, Blade Runner and The Martian. Read on to find out how to watch Raised By Wolves online and stream every episode, no matter where you are in the world.

Raised by Wolves is a 10-part series exclusively available on HBO Max. The first three episodes drop on Thursday, September 3 - new episodes being released every Thursday thereafter.

Raised by Wolves revolves around two androids programmed to act as parent figures to child refugees from Earth after it was destroyed. Tasked with raising the children in an effort build the human population on a mysterious new planet, they soon discover that managing “the beliefs of humans is a treacherous and difficult task”, especially as differing religious differences begin to develop.

The brainchild of Aaron Guzikowski - who was behind the 2013 Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman movie Prisoners - Raised by Wolves stars Swedish actor Amanda Collin as android 'Mother' and also features Travis Fimmel of Vikings fame as a mysterious human arriving on the newly colonized planet.

With Ridley Scott credentials, the show has understandably created quite a stir within not only sci-fi but general TV circles, so get ready for some high-minded futuristic drama. Read on as we detail how to watch Raised by Wolves and stream every new episode of the show online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Raised by Wolves online from outside your country

If you find yourself out of the country when Raised by Wolves becomes available on HBO Max, you'll be dismayed to discover that the streaming service is only available in the United States. Luckily, using a VPN will alter your IP address, allowing you to bypass geo-blocks and enjoy the latest TV shows and blockbusters wherever you are.

Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

A VPN allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the best VPN service currently available. It comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) and is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can even get ExpressVPN FREE for 3-months if you sign up for an annual plan. And don't forget that a VPN isn't just for reality TV - there's loads you can do with these clever bits of software. From unblocking restricted sites and watching Netflix in other countries, to adding an extra layer of security for online shopping and banking Once installed, select the location of your home country and simply click connect to watch Raised by Wolves at home from anywhere on the planet.View Deal

How to watch Raised by Wolves online in the US

As mentioned above, Raised by Wolves is exclusive to new streaming service HBO Max. A subscription costs $14.99 a month, although new customers are entitled to a free 7-day trial first - have your US credit card details handy for the smoothest possible sign-up, as these are required. If you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you might actually be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost. A monthly subscription gives you access to a huge library of top-drawer TV, including HBO shows like Game of Thrones, Westworld, and Succession - as well as curated titles from Turner Classic Movies, and picks from Warner Brothers’ 100-year library. It’s also the exclusive home of all seasons of Friends and the entire Studio Ghibli back catalogue. Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCS. It doesn’t currently work, however, with Roku or the Amazon Fire Stick. And don't forget - f you've ponied up for an HBO Max subscription and travel regularly, securing the services of a good VPN will ensure you can watch your favorite shows wherever you are this September.

How to watch Raised by Wolves online in Canada

Canadians have two options for watching this highly-anticipated new show. Streaming subscription service Crave will be releasing episodes in tandem with HBO Max in the US. You’ll need one of Crave's more premium bundles, Movies + HBO. which is priced at CND$19.98 a month (plus tax) - but before you part with your hard earned Canadian dollars you can give the service a whirl with a a free 7-day trial offer. If you don't mind waiting a little, linear TV channel CTV Sci-Fi will also be broadcasting the show, offering a sneak-peak season premiere on Thursday , September 3 at 9.30pm. ET. The season will continue to play out on the channel each Friday at 9pm ET, beginning September 4. CTV Sci-Fi can be streamed via its website and app, but you will need details of your cable TV provider to log in. It’s worth reiterating that anyone travelling abroad will need to download a quality VPN to connect to the streaming service they’re registered with back home - and thereby watch Raised by Wolves online and more wherever they are.

Not yet...but soon, we hope. Sky's blanket-like agreement with HBO pretty much ensures all of the network's best new shows and specials are shown in the UK on Sky Atlantic - though as is the case with Raised by Wolves, it looks like there's a wait. Sky hasn't confirmed that it will be bringing Raised by Wolves to Sky Atlantic, but should it do, then cord cutter will also be able to stream episodes courtesy of its great value streaming sibling, Now TV. As above, folks currently in the UK from other countries where Raised by Wolves might already be available can consider using a VPN to access their home streaming service of choice.

How to watch Raised by Wolves online in Australia

There's better news for Aussie sci-fi fans! Select Raised by Wolves episodes are now available on-demand via Foxtel Now and its latest VoD service, Binge. Binge's entry-level package is only AUS$10, which provides one stream in SD quality. Splash out a little more, though, and get HD viewing and up to 4 streams. Binge only launched in July, which might account for its generous 14-Day Free Trial! Once subscribed, you’ll get access to 10,000 hours of content, with titles including Big Little Lies, The Wire, Chernobyl, and more from networks like HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. It also offers more than 800 movies. If you’re looking for an online surrogate for cable TV, you might want to investigate Foxtel Now instead. This IPTV service is more expensive at AUS$25 for their Essential Pop & Lifestyle pack, but you’ll get an excess of 25 channels that includes MTV, CNN, Fox8 and Fox Showcase. The latter will be streaming Lovecraft Country each week from September 3. And, with a 10-Day Free Trial available, it’s surely worth a peek. Finally, remember that if you’re abroad in Australia and decide to sample either Binge or Foxtel Now, you’d probably require an Australian phone number and/or method of payment. Much less hassle would be to download a VPN and connect to your VoD service back home, so that you can watch Raised By Wolves online, and relish this latest hit from anywhere in the world.