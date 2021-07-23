How to watch Fencing at Olympics 2020: key dates, free live stream and more

Ready for an understatement? Fencing athletes move lightning fast. Tracking their agile movements as they indulge in high-speed swordplay feels like a skill in itself, making it all the more exhilarating to spectate as it heads to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Looking to watch a fencing at Olympics 2020 live stream? We've got all the details for you below.

European countries have traditionally been the most successful at fencing in the Olympics, with Italy boasting the highest medal count (125) and France coming in a close second (118). You can expect to see these countries bag more medals at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Russian fencers have improved considerably over the years, so you’ll want to keep an eye out for them, snagging the most medals at both the Rio 2016 Olympics and the 2019 World Fencing Championships.

Then you also have the Asian countries, like South Korea and China, making strides in their fencing performance. Both countries have won gold medals at previous Olympics events, and their exceptional athletes have proven themselves on the world stage.

In this article, we look at the key event dates and explain how you can watch fencing at Olympics 2020 live from your country.

- Women's Epée Individual Gold Medal Bout: Saturday, July 24 from 6pm JST / 10am BST / 5am ET

- Men's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout: Saturday, July 24 from 6pm JST / 10am BST / 5am ET

- Women's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout: Sunday, July 25 from 6pm JST / 10am BST / 5am ET

- Men's Epée Individual Gold Medal Bout: Sunday, July 25 from 6pm JST / 10am BST / 5am ET

- Women's Sabre Individual Gold Medal Bout: Monday, July 26 from 6pm JST / 10am BST / 5am ET

- Men's Foil Individual Gold Medal Bout: Monday, July 26 from 6pm JST / 10am BST / 5am ET

- Women's Epée Team Gold Medal Match: Tuesday, July 27 from 6:30pm JST / 10:30am BST / 5:30am ET

- Men's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match: Wednesday, July 28 from 6:30pm JST / 10:30am BST / 5:30am ET

- Women's Foil Team Gold Medal Match: Thursday, July 29 from 6:30pm JST / 10:30am BST / 5:30am ET

- Men's Epée Team Gold Medal Match: Friday, July 30 from 6:30pm JST / 10:30am BST / 5:30am ET

- Women's Sabre Team Gold Medal Match: Saturday, July 31 from 6:30pm JST / 10:30am BST / 5:30am ET

- Men's Foil Team Gold Medal Match: Sunday, August 1 from 6:30 pm JST / 10:30 am BST / 5:30 am ET

Free Olympics fencing live stream

The Olympics is one of the most viewed sporting events worldwide, so broadcasters across the globe are covering it. Leading the charge is the BBC in the UK, offering every moment of the action on both linear TV and on its on-demand online service, BBC iPlayer.

Ireland will broadcast coverage on RTE, France - TF1, and Germany - ARD and ZDF.

Elsewhere, you can get a free Olympics fencing live stream in Australia on Channel 7 on TV and 7plus online, and in New Zealand you've got TVNZ and TVNZ OnDemand.

Keep reading for further worldwide Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games live streams below.

How to watch your Olympics live stream when abroad

No matter where you are around the world, there should be an Olympic Games stream to ensure you can watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, whether paid-for or free. However, you may find your preferred domestic coverage is geo-restricted when abroad, or that your place of work, college, or school has prevented the ability to access your chosen service and watch online.

Thankfully, there's any easy work-around. Simply download a VPN and you can spoof your device into appearing as if it's located somewhere else. Essentially, then, you can appear as if you're where your coverage is geo-locked to and watch as if you're right at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

TechRadar has done the legwork so you don't have to and ExpressVPN comes out on top as our go-to recommendation. When it comes down to overall speed, usability, and a selection of great security features, it ticks all the boxes. Compatible on a range of devices, it's perfect for streaming, able to download and use on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, and Xbox and PlayStation consoles. You can also install it on Android and iOS devices. The best part? ExpressVPN has a great track record of unlocking even the most resistant streaming services around the world. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE, and, rest assured, if you change your mind within the first 30 days, you can get your money back, no problem. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Three simple steps to using a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions:

1. Download and install a VPN - our recommendation is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the relevant server location - launch the VPN app, click on 'choose location' and select the right location, i.e. UK for iPlayer, US for Sling TV

3. Head to the chosen broadcaster's live stream - so if you're from the UK, just head to BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

FREE Olympics fencing live stream in the UK

The BBC offers superb coverage of the Olympics, and UK residents can watch it live for free with a TV license. BBC One and BBC Two will air over 350 hours of live footage from Tokyo, and online viewers can use the BBC iPlayer to watch the games online. If you want more options, you’re looking at Discovery+ and Eurosport. Their subscription plans start at £4.99 a month and £6.99 a month, respectively. Other than Android and iOS, these platforms can be accessed on select smart TVs,PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Chromecast, and more devices. Not in the UK for the 2020 Olympic games? Don’t worry. You can use a VPN to catch the events on time.

How to watch Olympics fencing in the US with and without cable

In the US, NBC has the broadcasting rights for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Have you got NBC on your cable? Great, then you can watch the events on the NBC channels and stream them through NBC’s streaming platform too. Not on cable? You’ll have to use streaming services that have the NBC channel to view the Olympics. Peacock TV is super affordable at $4.99/month ($49.99 for an annual plan), and it comes with a one-week free trial. Offering "multi-sport coverage", this is a great choice if you're looking for the highlights. For end-to-end coverage, it's worth considering Sling TV and its Sling Blue plan. Usually a more expensive option at $35 a month, right now, it’s available for $10 for the first month, which will encompass the 14 days of the Tokyo Olympic Games. You can use Google Chrome Browser, Android, iOS, Apple TV, and other devices to access these platforms.

How to watch Olympics fencing in Canada

Several broadcasters in Canada are airing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - TSN, CBC, Sportsnet, and TLN. Cable subscribers can view the events through any of these channels. Cord-cutters will have to subscribe to CBC, TSN, or Sportsnet’s online streaming services to watch the games. TSN and Sportsnet’s streaming services will set you back CA$19.99 per month, but CBC offers free streaming. TLN doesn’t have a streaming service presently.

How to live stream fencing at the Olympics for FREE in Australia

As mentioned earlier, Australia’s Channel 7 is airing the Tokyo Olympics for free. Channel 7 has exclusive broadcasting rights, and you’ll find the events telecasted on 7Mate and 7Two. If you don’t have cable access, you can use Channel 7’s streaming service - 7plus. It runs on Android, iOS, web browsers, PS4, and other devices. Not in Australia? Use a VPN if you're away from home, in order to tap into your local Olympics coverage.

Other 2020 Olympics broadcasters around the world

With many countries around the world taking part in the Olympic Games, you can find a broadcaster to watch Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in most countries, whether free or platforms that charge.

For those countries we haven't mentioned above, Wikipedia's dedicated page allows you to see a breakdown of Olympic Games TV channels to tune into.