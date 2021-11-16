Honor 60 may be coming soon, even though you can only just buy Honor 50

The Honor 50 only just made its European debut at the end of October this year, but a new rumor suggests the next model is already upon us and we may see the new handset by next month.

According to a Chinese leaker called @WhyLab, there are three upcoming products called the Honor 60, Honor 60 Pro and Honor 60 SE that could debut in China in December.

Honor has often introduced its products to China first - that's the company's home market - and then gently rolled them out to other markets, including Europe. It's unlikely you'll be able to buy these phones in the US or Australia.

The leaked information also gives us a clearer idea of charging speeds, with the Honor 60 SE expected to feature 40W charging and the Honor 60 / 60 Pro opting for higher 60W speeds.

Honor's China-exclusive 50 Pro already offers speeds of 100W, but it doesn't seem like it will be continuing to offer that in its 60 series.

Previous leaks have suggested the Honor 60 Pro will feature five cameras on the rear, a 4,500mAh battery and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset inside to power it all.

Analysis: A weird 12 months for Honor

A year to the day, at the time of writing, Huawei announced it would be selling its sub-brand Honor to a new company called Shenzen Zhixin New Information Technology.

The aim was to allow the Honor brand to readopt Google Mobile Services, which it was forced to drop as part of the Huawei ban.

This has allowed Honor products to reintroduce Google's services such as the Play Store and other apps, but the designs of its 2021 smartphones have remained remarkably similar to Huawei's own products.

Honor's 60 series may be where we see the designs diverge a little, but it's likely to be in the next few years where we see the brand take on a life of its own and make itself different to what has gone before.

