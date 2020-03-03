Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition is now part of the Master Chief Collection on PC

We learned just yesterday that Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition could be coming soon to the PC version of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. But we didn't expect 'soon' would mean 'a day later.' Yet, in a surprise launch, the remaster of the original Halo is now available on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass subscribers and owners of Halo: The Master Chief Collection now have access to the game. You can also buy it as a standalone title for $10, the same price as Halo: Reach, which was the first remastered game in the Collection to become available in December 2019.

The PC edition of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection had consisted solely of Reach since then, and players have been eagerly awaiting the remaining games, which will be added piecemeal. Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4 are still to come for the collection.

Old Master Chief, modern conveniences

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary Edition is the first time since 2003 that the Master Chief's inaugural adventure has come to PC gaming. This release brings the original Halo campaign up to speed with performance expected of modern desktop gaming.

It supports high frame rates (60+) as well as variable frame rates. If your computer can handle it, it will also run at 4K Ultra HD resolution and ultra-wide aspect ratios. It's topped off with updated textures and shadows.

The game also has native keyboard and mouse support and a customizable field-of-view. These will help PC players feel right at home with their controls as they dive into the original campaign or hop online to compete with other players in the many classic PvP maps.

You can see the game on Steam here and on the Microsoft Store here.

Now it's time to wait for Halo 2: Anniversary to hit the collection.