Sega hack sees 1.29m users' data stolen

Sonic stable the latest to get ransacked by hackers

Sega is the latest video games company to fall victim to the mass hacking spree, after confirming that the personal information of 1.29m users has been stolen.

The Japanese company has confirmed that the names, addresses, email addresses and passwords of users were stolen from the London-based Sega Pass website on Friday.

In a statement, the former console titan reassured users that their credit card details had not been accessed.

The Sega hack is the fourth high profile strike against the gaming industry in the last couple of months. The infamous Sony PlayStation Network hack was followed up by hits on Nintendo and Codemasters.

Apology

Sega was quick to apologise for the theft and says it is investigating the intrusion while the Sega Pass site is suspended.

"We sincerely apologise for troubles this incident has caused to our customers," said the statement, written in Japanese."An investigation has been launched to find the cause and channels used for the leakage."

In an email to customers, Sega explained that it had reset all passwords and encouraged users to do the same for other websites for which customers used the same log-on details.

The Sega Pass website is used to sell games, offer support and also keep fans updated with the latest releases. There's no word yet on when the service will be live again.

LulzSec, who admitted a hack on Sega's great rival Nintendo, has denied responsibility.