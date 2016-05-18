Return to Arkham remasters Batman for PS4 and Xbox One - and it's coming soon

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that a remastered version of Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One on July 26.

The two games were originally released for PS3 and Xbox 360 and used the Unreal Engine 3, but this new bundle will see them ported to Unreal Engine 4, a modern and better looking engine.

As well as an engine upgrade, Warner Bros. is also promising upgraded models and environments as well as tweaks to the games' lighting, effects and shaders. Every piece of downloadable content from the original games will also be included.

Two out of the trilogy

Arkham Asylum and Arkham City were both developed by Rocksteady Studios and were released in 2009 and 2011 respectively.

A prequel, Arkham Origins, was released in 2013, but this was developed by a different studio and hence isn't considered a full member of the Arkham trilogy.

Batman: Arkham Knight was later developed by Rocksteady for the PS4 and Xbox One, and will also not be included in this remastered version.