Nintendo uses Google for Wii quiz game

Choose the most popular Google search terms to win

New Wii game features quizzes based around picking popular Google search terms
Japanese developer Shift has recently announced its new Wii quiz title called And Kensaku.

Siliconera's translation of the official Nintendo of Japan site, reveals that the title is designed as a family game which features a simple quiz in which players guess which term has more hits on Google.

Popular search term wins

You can also choose popular search terms to make characters run faster in a race, or try to avoid choosing unpopular search terms in a good old game of hot potato.

The game has 10,000 search terms on the disc, and more can be downloaded through Nintendo Wi-Fi Connection.

And Kensaku is due out in Japan on 29th April.

