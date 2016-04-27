Drake's misfortune: copies of Uncharted 4 fall into the hands of thieves

Sony has announced that "a number of copies" of Uncharted 4: A Thief's End have been stolen, following news that the game has popped up at some second-hand stores around the UK.

Copies of the game were swiped "while in transit", according to Sony Worldwide Studios President Shuhei Yoshida, who added, "Sony is continuing to work with the police to resolve the matter, which is the subject of an ongoing criminal investigation."

There's an obvious irony to all of this, although Sony's more concerned about spoilers.

"As with most Naughty Dog games, the unfolding story is such an integral part of the experience and for this reason we wanted to warn you to beware of the potential for spoilers to be posted by people with access to stolen copies of the game," said Yoshida.

A thief's end for A Thief's End

It all comes just hours after Videogamer reported that copies of the games were showing up at second-hand stores around the UK. One gamer told the site that they had managed to buy a copy from eBay.

We've contacted CEX, one of the stores at which the game appeared, about its policy on the matter. It's probable that Sony is working with the store at the moment, given that it requires sellers of second-hand games to provide personal details.

Uncharted 4 will be released officially on May 10. but in the meantime you can check out our preview right here.