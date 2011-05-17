WIN! An Xbox 360 plus Roxio Game Capture

Roxio Game Capture lets you record realtime HD gaming footage from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3

We've teamed up with Roxio to give you the ultimate console prize – an Xbox 360 plus a copy of Roxio Game Capture – the £79.99 software and hardware add-on that enables you to record real-time Xbox 360 and PS3 full HD gameplay to your PC.

Roxio Game Capture means you can capture moments of gaming prowess and share your achievements with your friends on sites like YouTube, WeGame and Facebook.

And, as well as the main prize of the Xbox 360 plus Roxio Game Capture, we've also got three runner up prizes of Roxio Game Capture too. The software element also gives you full editing capabilities so you can add background music, titles, transitions and more before sharing.

You can even add a voice-over or webcam commentary to go alongside your gameplay! The software has been optimised for Nvidia CUDA, ATI Stream and Intel Core processors.

This competition is now closed. The winner is Mrs C McDowall. The runners up are Mr A Hardy, Mr T Ritchie and Mr D Macfarlane.

Roxio Game Capture lets you record game play footage from the Xbox 360 and which of the following gaming machines?

a) Commodore 64

b) PlayStation 3

c) ZX Spectrum

d) Sega Dreamcast

