11 best open world games on PC today

The best open-world games showcase how far the best PC games have really come in the last decade. Gaming PCs are able to immerse you so deeply that you can wander around for hours in these virtual worlds unencumbered.

The open-world concept has infected every corner of the gaming world. The Witcher 3, for example, took its more conventional RPG predecessors and opened it up for what most would consider one of the best open-world games ever made.

Other gaming juggernauts have made their name in the open sandbox design, such as the immensely popular Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Grand Theft Auto V. Both franchises have been considered among the best open-world games since their early entries. Even the best indie games have followed suit, showing that you don’t have to be a huge studio to take advantage of the open world design.

This barely scratches the surface of all that the best open-world games have to offer. And since there are so many options, it’s easy to sink a lot of time into some of the less stellar options. Luckily, we’ve spent a lot of time playing and reviewing the best open-world games out there so save yourself some time and dig into these entries for the best open-world games. And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, you might just land a deal on some of our picks for best open-world games.

Gabe Carey and Michelle Rae Uy has also contributed to this article

