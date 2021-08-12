Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets Microsoft Office apps designed for mobile working

Microsoft is expanding on its existing partnership with Samsung to bring its online collaboration software to the company's recently announced Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The two companies have worked side by side for years now to make Android phones work better with Windows 10 and now they plan on integrating Microsoft Office, Microsoft Teams and Outlook with Samsung's foldable phones.

Due to its larger size and 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is an ideal device for multitasking on mobile which is why Microsoft is currently working on bringing its office software, video conferencing software and email client to the device.

EVP and head of mobile products and experiences at Samsung, Patrick Chomet provided an example on how Galaxy Z Fold 3 users can take full advantage of the device's foldable display when using Microsoft's software in a press release, saying:

“With the Multi-Active window, you can run multiple apps at the same time. For example, you can open Microsoft Excel and PowerPoint and easily drag and drop a table right into your presentation. Now, you can even run two instances of the same app.”

Office, Teams and Outlook integration

Now in its third revision, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 aims to boost Microsoft users' productivity by providing them with experiences not even possible on the best business laptops.

For instance, when you unfold the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in a Microsoft Teams meeting, you'll be able to see a presentation in full-screen detail on one half of the device's foldable screen and the faces of your coworkers on the other half. As the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's first foldable phone with S Pen support, users will also be able to pull up the Whiteboard and draw what they're explaining on the board using their stylus.

Checking the emails in your inbox in Outlook will be easier as well as the email client's dual-pane mode for foldable Galaxy devices allows users to read a full email on one side of the screen while previewing others on the other side just like on desktop.

When it comes to Microsoft Office, Multi-Active window can be used to run multiple apps at the same time so you can have Word open on one side and look at your notes in OneNote on the other side of the screen.

We'll likely hear more from both companies once the Galaxy Z Fold 3 begins shipping at the end of this month for $1,799 in the US and for £1,599 in the UK.