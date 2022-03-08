Future Games Show: Spring Showcase will premiere eight new games this March

Audio player loading…

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase will return on March 24, broadcasting new trailers, announcements and exclusive game reveals, giving us a glimpse of some of this year’s upcoming releases.

Over 40 games are set to feature in this year’s spring showcase, including eight exclusive reveals from publishers like Frontier Foundry and Nacon, and a showcase of upcoming games from Team17.

You can expect trailers, announcements, and developer interviews for upcoming games across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Switch, and PC, touching on major new titles as well as smaller projects.

Tune in to Twitch, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter or GamesRadar on March 24 at 3:00pm PDT / 6:00 EDTpm / 10:00pm GMT to catch the show.

The show’s hosts are set to be announced next week, alongside a competition that could win you a high-end gaming PC. In the run-up to the event, the GamesRadar and Future Games Show Twitter accounts will be making daily announcements about what games we can expect to see in the show.

Streamers will also be able to co-stream the Future Games Show when it goes live.

“The Future Game Show is back for 2022 and our new Spring Showcase event will be a truly multi-format experience showcasing the most exciting up-and-coming titles of 2022,” says Daniel Dawkins, Future’s content director for Games and Film.

“Join us as we reveal some incredible new games, chat to the developers behind the scenes, and take a first look at new exclusive gameplay from some of 2022’s most hotly anticipated new releases.”

The Spring Showcase is one of three shows planned for this year, with the next two scheduled to broadcast later this Summer and Autumn.