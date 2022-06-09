Bloober Team reveals its new horror game – but its not a Silent Hill 2 remake

Audio player loading…

Bloober Team announced during the Summer Game Fest showcase that it's working on a new entry in its psychological first-person horror Layers of Fear series

Layers of Fears, as the sequel is called, was announced with a world premiere trailer during the showcase and, according to the developer (opens in new tab), is "a new game built upon the foundations of Layers of Fear, Layers of Fear: Inheritance, and Layers of Fear 2 with a surprising new story and gameplay direction".

This new "horror chronicle" revisits the painter from the original game, with his wife once again seemingly the antagonist. Check out the trailer below:

Built in Unreal Engine 5, Layers of Fears will support ray tracing, HDR, 4K and "make use of the Lumen system to offer the most immersive and visceral horror experience".

In the YouTube description for the next entry in the series, Bloober Teams says:

"Layers of Fears will be the complete, definitive and at the same time unpredictable way to discover the stories of artists enslaved by their obsessions. Prepare for an exquisite horror experience thanks to the expanded plot lines that will cast a new light on the overarching narrative.

The announcement of Layers of Fears seemingly scuppers rumors that the developer was working on an unconfirmed Silent Hill 2 Remake, which is a real shame as the two could have been a scarily good match (opens in new tab).

Layers of Fears is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC in early 2023.