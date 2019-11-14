Best RAM 2019: the top memory for your PC

Take a look at our collection of the best RAM kits available right now to upgrade.

You will want to buy the best RAM you can when building or upgrading your computer. It doesn’t matter if you have one of the best computers out there if your RAM just doesn’t cut it. You’ll feel the sluggishness of your rig when it’s trying to keep up with your most demanding tasks.

With increasing demands from memory hungry operating systems like Windows 10 or macOS Mojave and applications like Adobe Premiere and AAA games, it’s more crucial than ever before to have the best RAM and enough of it. And if your computer is slowing down, it might be time for that RAM upgrade.

Not any old stick of RAM will do, however. There are some things to keep in mind before buying yourself the best RAM. They come in different sizes, speeds and different capacities. And if you’re not quite sure what to look for, you might not know what the best RAM is for your computer.

Fortunately, we're here to help you find the right PC components. Whether you want to have 40 tabs open at a time or run the best PC games , take a look at our collection of the best RAM kits available right now to upgrade.

Corsair Vengeance LED is just as fast and responsive as it is aesthetic. (Image Credit: Corsair)

Best RAM: Corsair Vengeance LED

Corsair is one of the most trusted names when it comes to the best RAM on the market. Its Vengeance series, especially, has something for everyone with its LED DDR4 offerings. On top of giving PC builders that extra touch of vibrant lighting, this RAM has robust heat spreaders that maximise cooling for higher overclocking and maximum performance. Corsair’s Vengeance LED DDR4 series also features CL16 latency and whopping 3,466 MHz speeds, so it’s just as fast and responsive as it is aesthetic.

It’s hard to argue with the G. Skill TridentZ RGB as the best RGB RAM. (Image Credit: G.Skill)

Best DDR4 RAM: G.Skill Trident Z RGB

At this point, everyone kind of knows about G. Skill and its Trident Z RGB series of RAM. This is some of the best RAM not just because it’s fast, but the top of every DIMM features a full-spectrum rainbow wave light bar that you can use to match your RGB lighting across your entire system. Trident Z RGB DDR4 RAM features CAS latencies between 14 and 19 which is awesome enough, but with speeds up to 4,266, it’s almost perfect. No matter your aesthetic, it’s hard to argue with the G. Skill TridentZ RGB as the best RGB RAM.

Kingston HyperX Predator is particularly tuned for speed and extreme-performance. (Image Credit: Kingston)

Best DDR3 RAM: Kingston HyperX Predator

Kingston’s high-performance HyperX has some of the best DDR3 RAM on the market and the Predator models is particularly tuned for speed and extreme-performance that’s further expandable with XMP profiles. The Predator DDR3 series achieves CL9 to CL11 latencies and speeds between 1866MHz to 2666MHz.

Kingston HyperX Fury can have a huge impact on the performance of your rig. (Image Credit: Kingston)

Best Budget RAM: Kingston HyperX Fury

This Kingston HyperX Fury is auto overclocked memory that won’t empty your wallet. This smart DDR3 or DDR4 RAM auto-detects system components to overclock to the highest speeds possible, optimizing performance for all of Intel’s latest chipsets. It comes with latencies between CL14 and CL16, and has speeds between 2,133 and 2,666MHz. While it’s inexpensive, it really can have a huge impact on the performance of your rig.

Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB is the best RAM around in 2019. (Image Credit: Corsair)

Best High-end RAM: Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB

If you want the best of the best, and you don’t care about pricing, Corsair’s Dominator Platinum memory has always been at the top of the list. However, in 2019, it’s been refreshed to include Corsair’s new Capellix RGB LEDs, leading to a much richer and more colorful design. It’s the same high-end RAM we know and love, with speeds up to 3,600 MHz, but the better RGB make the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB the best RAM around in 2019.

If you need a lot of RAM without taking up too many DIMM slots, G.Skill Trident Z RGB DC is for you. (Image Credit: G.Skill)

Best double capacity memory: G.Skill Trident Z RGB DC

Sometimes, especially when you’re looking for the best gaming components, ‘go big or go home’ is the best advice. And, when you want more RAM than you’ll know what to do with, you’re going to want to go with the G.Skill Trident Z RGB DC memory. The DC stands for double capacity, as in, 32GB per stick. Now, this is definitely not the fastest memory in the world, right now it’s only available in up to 3,200 MHz, but if you need a lot of RAM without taking up too many DIMM slots (like if you have a big CPU cooler or a Mini-ITX board), you can’t go wrong with the G.Skill TridentZ RGB DC.

Adata Spectrix D80 is great for your all-out gaming rig. (Image Credit: Adata)

Best gaming RAM: Adata Spectrix D80

If you’re building an all-out gaming rig, you’ll want the flashiest hardware on offer – who doesn’t want a gaming rig that lights up the entire room? If this sounds appealing, the Adata Spectrix D80 is the RAM to go for. Not only is it available in frequencies up to 5,000MHz, but it’s also liquid cooled, meaning you don’t have to worry about it overheating. The Adata Spectrix D80 is going to be the best RAM for gaming in an RGB-lit cavern.

HyperX Fury RGB gets our vote as the best RGB RAM on the market right now. (Image Credit: Kingston) (Image credit: HyperX)

Best RGB RAM: HyperX Fury RGB

Finding RAM that fits in perfectly with your lit up gaming rig is easy with HyperX. In fact, their HyperX Fury RGB memory gets our vote as the best RGB RAM on the market right now, and that goes beyond its dynamic RGB lighting that’s an absolute stunner. And, with speeds of up to 3,466MHz with CL15 and CL16 timings, it’s just as fast as it is beautiful. For an even more immersive gaming experience, you can daisy chain this RAM to sync with multiple other RGB devices. This is some of the best RAM to invest in right now, especially if you’re an RGB fiend.

Corsair Vengeance LPX is essential for PC builds with massive CPU coolers. (Image Credit: Corsair)

Best Low-Profile RAM: Corsair Vengeance LPX

Corsair’s Vengeance LPX RAM is made for users who want the maximum performance with minimum footprint. This low-profile RAM is essential for PC builds with massive CPU coolers. Despite being so low-profile, they still feature an eight-layer heat spreader to cool while overclocking. While its thin design doesn’t allow for LEDs, but you can get it in three colors: black, red or blue.

G.Skill Mac RAM has memory upgrades for Macs. (Image Credit: G.Skill)

Best Mac RAM: G.Skill Mac RAM

G.Skill isn’t just dedicated to laptop and desktop RAM, but it also has memory upgrades for Macs. You see, Apple charges inordinate amounts for RAM upgrades, so going with a third party kit can save a ton of money. Well, as long as your Mac is old enough to still have upgradeable RAM. These SO-DIMM kits have a CAS latency between 9 and 11 and feature speeds between 1,333MHz and 1,600MHz. The best bang for your buck seems to be the G.Skill DDR3-1,333 for Mac.

Crucial Ballistix Sport boasts efficient battery life and delivers fast speeds for multi-tasking. (Image Credit: Crucial)

Best Laptop RAM: Crucial Ballistix Sport

Crucial is by far the best RAM for laptop systems. This manufacturer has designed its Crucial Ballistix Sport SODIMMs for efficient battery life while still delivering fast speeds for multi-tasking. It’s ideal for anyone wanting to speed up the best laptops, and this memory likely offers higher memory speed than anything coming stock in your laptop. Just make sure your laptop actually lets you upgrade the RAM – repairability is falling out of fashion these days.

