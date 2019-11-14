Best gaming chair 2019: the best PC gaming chairs

The best gaming chairs don’t get enough attention. Sure, you can use any chair at hand. But if you’re sitting down for hours on end grinding through the best PC games , the last thing you want is to be uncomfortable, or worse, in pain. Get rid of that old office chair you found on the street and find something that meets your needs as much as that new gaming PC and new gaming monitor does. Or even you’re not rocking a brand-new rig, you owe it to yourself to have a worthy throne from which to game.

The options, of course, might seem endless. From the best gaming chairs to no-name knockoffs that fall apart right after the warranty expires. This is where we at TechRadar have come to help. We’ve used a lot of chairs and have collected the best gaming chairs available right now. Some might blend in at the office while others will look like they were stolen right out of a race car. Either way, there’s an aesthetic for everyone.

Check out our picks for the best gaming chair to find the setup that’s right for you. The sooner you can comfortably sit down, the sooner you can play. And since we have quite a bit of experience with sitting, we know to look for in the best gaming chairs. Also, considering that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are fast approaching, some great deals might pop up on some of our picks.

Secretlab Titan boasts SoftWeave fabric exterior and extremely plush padding. (Image credit: Secretlab)

1. Secretlab Titan

Plush comfort

Dimensions: 29.5 x 27.5 x 57 inches (W x D x H) | Seat height: 19.5 - 23 inches (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 290 pounds

Extra large seat

Adjustable, integrated lumbar support

Limited height adjustment

Whereas most gaming chairs try to market themselves as being luxuriously upholstered with leather, Secretlab has shown fabric is the way to go. Between the Secretlab Titan’s SoftWeave fabric exterior and extremely plush padding, you won’t find anything softer or more comfortable this. This throne of gaming chairs also comes with a larger seat, subdued molding and built-in lumbar support, so it really is unlike anything else on the market.

If you’re looking for a no-compromises gaming throne, the noblechairs Epic Real Leather is it. (Image credit: noblechairs)

2. noblechairs Epic Real Leather

A leather-clad beauty

Dimensions: 84 x 38 x 70 cm (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 131 - 141 cm | Maximum load: 180 kg

Uses real leather

Extensive adjustabliity

Premium quality

Easy to set up

Plastic arm rests

Will prove too large for very small rooms

It’s no exaggeration to call the Noblechairs Epic Real Leather the best gaming chair. From the cross-thatched embroidery to the real leather of its namesake, if you’re looking for a no-compromises gaming throne, this is it. Plus, it’s surprisingly quick and easy to set up. And, once the set-up is complete, the Epic Real Leather is a dream to sit on – and you can customize your position however you want. Just do us a favor, and read the instructions while you’re setting it up.

The ErgoChair 2 has a very modern and stylish aesthetic to it that will appeal to anyone. (Image credit: Autonomous)

3. Autonomous ErgoChair 2

Gaming with class

Dimensions: 47 x 27 x 20 in (H × W × D) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 18 - 20 in | Maximum load: 300 lbs

Comfortable

Stylish

A little expensive

If you’re looking to sit back and play games all day in comfort, but you don’t want a chair that looks like a gaming chair, you’ll want to take a look at the Autonomous ErgoChair 2. Marketed as an office chair, the ErgoChair 2 has a very modern and stylish aesthetic to it that will appeal to anyone that doesn’t use RGB as a personality trait. It’s not all style, either, as the ErgoChair will also let you adjust basically every part of the chair, so that no matter how your body is built, you’re guaranteed to be comfortable while gaming.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Respawn 115

The SecretLab Omega 2020 doesn’t just rely on looks alone. (Image credit: SecretLab)

4. SecretLab Omega 2020

Floating on sublime comfort

Dimensions: 27 x 27.5 x 53.5 inches (W x D x H) | Seat height: 18 - 21.5 inches (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 240 pounds

Extremely plush neck and lumbar pillows

Reasonably priced

Neck and lumbar pillows don’t stay in place

Incorporating that sleek, Mad Men-level sophistication with that SciFi gaming look, the SecretLab Omega 2020 is simply stunning, especially if you opt for the PU leather model. But, the SecretLab Omega 2020 doesn’t just rely on looks alone; one of the best gaming chairs of 2019, this one comes with a head pillow and a lumbar pillow – both memory foam – and offers even better support than its predecessor. That’s not to mention the improvements over the 2018 model, like the metal support on the armrests, that makes the SecretLab Omega 2020 feel so much more robust. So expect, after a grueling gaming session, to just go straight to napping for a couple of hours without moving an inch – without having to worry about the chair falling apart on you.

The Respawn-300 combines the racing-seat design and lumbar support. (Image credit: Respawn)

5. Respawn-300

Mesh is the best

Dimensions: 28 x 27.5 x 55 in (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 18.75 - 22.25 in | Maximum load: 275 lb

Breathable mesh material

Lumbar support

No frills

Leather and fabric have their advantages, namely to comfort and texture, but sometimes a mesh office chair is best – especially if you live in a warmer climate, where breathability is of utmost importance. The Respawn-300 combines the racing-seat design and lumbar support and mesh material from some high-end office chairs. It really does take comfort to another level and is one of the best PC gaming chairs you can buy today.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Noblechairs Epic Real Leather.

The Corsair T2 Road Warrior is covered top to bottom in breathable PU leather. (Image credit: Corsair)

6. Corsair T2 Road Warrior

Comfort from the masters of gaming

Dimensions: 50 x 56 x 80 cm (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 51.5 - 60 cm | Maximum load: 136 kg

Easy to assemble

Comfortable

Expensive

Corsair is known for making popular and high-end PC components and gaming peripherals, and now it’s making a mark in PC gaming chairs. This has resulted in one of the best gaming chairs we’ve ever sat in. The Corsair T2 Road Warrior is covered top to bottom in breathable PU leather with neck and lumbar pillows wrapped in microfiber, you’ll be able to game in both comfort and style. And, with its rollerblade-style wheels, you can move it around on any surface without having to worry about scratching up your floor.

The noblechairs Icon gaming chair is more affordable than the flagship Epic Real Leather. (Image credit: noblechairs)

7. noblechairs Icon gaming chair

A luxury gaming chair

Dimensions: 87 x 37 x 70 cm (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum): 48 - 58 cm | Maximum load: 180 kg

Premium materials

Very comfortable

Bolster support pillow unnecessary

Noblechairs is well known for crafting some of the best gaming chairs out there – and the Noblechairs Icon makes it clear why. While it’s more affordable than the flagship Epic Real Leather, it’s still extremely comfortable and one of the best PC gaming chairs out there. This is thanks to its nice lumbar pillow, which you can easily remove if you don’t like it.

Rather than sticking to a form factor that’s designed to limit your movement, the Edge GX1 instead aims to give an ergonomic experience. (Image credit: Edge)

8. Edge GX1

A gaming chair that puts ergonomics first

Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 480 – 590 mm | Maximum load: 150kg

Premium design

Very adjustable

Very expensive

Even more expensive to ship

The Edge GX1 is a gaming chair that actively avoids the popular racing style that is increasingly popular with modern gaming chairs. Rather than sticking to a form factor that’s designed to limit your movement, the Edge GX1 instead aims to give an ergonomic experience, where comfort is the priority – while also providing a premium chair. And when we say premium, we mean it, with the Edge GX1 costing £800, a huge amount for a gaming chair. It’s hand-crafted in the UK, and there’s some great touches, such as inflatable lumbar support. It’s a huge asking price, but we’ve been using it for a while now, and it is very comfortable. You’ll have to adjust a bit, but once you get it right, it’s worth the high price. It ships worldwide from the UK, but US and Australia readers should beware the high shipping costs.

You can only buy this chair direct from Edge

These people are going to be absolutely enamored with the Vertagear Triigger 350 SE. (Image credit: Vertagear)

9. Vertagear Gaming Series Triigger 350 Special Edition

Luxury in comfort

Dimensions: 26 x 21 x 34 in (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 40.7 - 44.3 in | Maximum load: N/A

Extremely comfortable

Aesthetic

Very expensive

There’s a certain subset of the PC gaming community that needs to have the absolute best of everything, at whatever the cost. These people are going to be absolutely enamored with the Vertagear Triigger 350 SE. It features over 350 individual components with a mix metal, mesh, leather and high-end plastics to create the ultimate PC gaming chair. If you have the money to spare, and you can’t stand to have anything less than the best, you might want to give this chair a look.

Nitro Concepts C80 Pure Series is an impressively sturdy gaming chair. (Image credit: Nitro Concepts)

10. Nitro Concepts C80 Pure Series

Smart-looking, comfy but a right pain to put together

Dimensions: 50 × 50 117 - 124 cm (W x D x H) | Seat height: (minimum to maximum): 47 - 54 cm | Maximum load: 120kg

Sturdy

Affordable

Tricky to put together

The Nitro Concepts C80 is a gorgeous, comfortable gaming chair that could easily blend in in an office environment – it looks more expensive than it is. Nitro Concepts made one of the best gaming chairs by keeping the price down, while keeping compromises to a minimum – like using polyurethane instead of leather. And, no compromises were made in the build quality, either – this is an impressively sturdy gaming chair. Just make sure you get a friend to help you put it together – constructing this thing had us tearing our hair out.

This product is only available in the UK at the time of this writing. US and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Noblechairs Icon

