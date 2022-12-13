Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric review

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric beats most bucket-seat gaming chairs on the market, especially in terms of customizations and adjustments for comfort. It isn’t perfect, however, and it’s not going to be for everyone.

Why you can trust TechRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric: One-minute review

There’s a lot to love about the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric. It’s a step above most other bucket-seat-sporting gaming chairs on the market with its almost-overwhelming list of customizations, its healthy helpings of ergonomic adjustments for comfort and support, and easier assembly.

However, there is a new breed of gaming chairs that are straying far from that race car seat look and moving towards more elegant, more imaginative aesthetics that appeal to a wider audience – not just true-blue gamers. Meanwhile, many are turning to office chairs for their gaming thrones, especially those who are working from home and have a work-and-gaming setup.

So, one begins to wonder if this old-school approach in an admittedly much-improved gaming chair is the way to go in 2022. In addition, the seat and backrest are on the firmer side of things, and while that might work for some users, it isn’t going to be the best for everyone.

Is the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric among the most comfortable chairs around? Yes, but not for all.

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric: Price and availability

How much does it cost? From $504 (£404, AU$704)

From $504 (£404, AU$704) Where is it available? Available now

Available now Where can you get it? Available in the US, the UK, and Australia

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric: SPECS Height: 51.2 - 54 inches (regular), 50 - 52.8 inches (small), 53.1-56.9 inches (XL)

Materials: Secretlab SoftWeave Plus Fabric, Secretlab Cold-Cure Foam Mix, steel, memory foam with cooling gel (head pillow), aluminum alloy

Assembled weight: 73.9lbs (33.5kg) - 82.7lbs (37.5kg)

Max capacity: 285lbs (small/regular), 395lbs (XL)

Adjustments: Recline, tilt and tilt tension, height, 4-way lumbar support, 3D armrest

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric’s affordability is among its advantages. It isn’t going to be the cheapest around, but starting at $504 (£404, AU$704), it definitely sits in the mid-range, which makes it accessible to budget-minded and splurging consumers alike.

Bear in mind that we’re only talking about the SoftWeave Plus Fabric model here. Secretlab has three other upholstery options for the Titan Evo 2022, the priciest of which is the NAPA leather one, which will set you back a hefty $999 (£814, AU$1,439) to start. If you want the chair but need something a little cheaper, the Neo Hybrid Leatherette might be friendlier to your wallet as it starts at $439 (£364, AU$654).

The final cost, of course, will depend on your chosen variants as the price can go lower or higher depending on your customizations.

Value: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric: Assembly

Premium, organized packaging

Not the most sustainable

Some assembly, but easier than other chairs

One of the many things that set Secretlab apart from all others as a gaming furniture manufacturer is its packaging. Instead of using messy styrofoam that comes with annoying clean-up, its products come in more robust foam that doesn’t fall apart, which also allows them to be better at ensuring that your chair arrives intact and in great condition. On top of that, parts are packed in thick plastic or in boxes, which allows you to be more organized during assembly.

The downside here is that it seems that only a small percentage of the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric’s packaging is actually recyclable, which isn’t really a surprise as Secretlab doesn’t seem to follow any sustainable practices – or at least talk about the ones it does.

Setting up the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric, at least, is easy. There’s still some assembly involved – bigger parts to screw and secure together mostly, but nothing too difficult it’ll take up a chunk of your time or require two people to set up. We appreciate that Secretlab has incorporated some of its magnetic technology into the chair so that some of the smaller parts, you can simply snap into place.

Assembly: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric: Design

Regular size is spacious

Fabric upholstery soft but not the most luxurious to the touch

Extremely customizable

We’re not getting into the details of the different sizes and their dimensions and height adjustments, as all that information is available on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 landing page (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The more important thing to discuss is that the gaming chair is available in three different sizes: small for those under 5’6”, regular for gamers 5’7” to 6’2”, and XL for users taller than 5’10” but under 6’10” and heavier than 220lbs. Keep those in mind when purchasing the chair, especially if you’re more on the petite side or you take up a bit more space than the average person.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

We received the regular size Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric for the review, and while the small size would have been a better fit for us, we do appreciate the ample seat space it offers

The SoftWeave Plus Fabric is appealing, decently soft to the touch, and certainly a lot more breathable than leather or leatherette. It isn’t the plushiest or most luxurious feeling, but it is comfortable to sit on, even when you’re wearing shorts.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

You’re still in bucket seat territory here. However, yours doesn’t have to be run-of-the-mill, looks-wise, as Secretlab has a treasure trove of customization options. The SoftWeave Plus Fabric model offers several Secretlab Signature and special edition colorways, caster types, and accessory add-ons like magnetic armrests, which you can easily hot-swap, so you can match yours with your existing gaming aesthetic.

Secretlab has also recently released its line of Secretlab Skins, which are designed specifically for the Titan Evo 2022 series so you don’t have to be stuck with your original purchase if you get tired of its look. Allowing you to change up the look of both your backrest and your seat, the Secretlab Skins are available in 16 colorways at the time of writing. And, they’re incredibly easy to put on.

Design: 4 / 5

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric: Performance

On the firm side

Excellent adjustability

Magnetic head pillow very versatile

The Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric goes for support rather than plush comfort. The chair uses a pretty firm foam for both its seat and its backrest, which means that while it might offer a lot of support for long hours of gaming, it isn’t going to be the best choice for everyone as some users need a bit more bounce or a cushier experience to be comfortable.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

The plushiest part of the chair is its head pillow, which we absolutely adore because it attaches to the seat using magnets and can therefore be easily adjusted, unlike other head pillows. We’ve mostly been using it to support our neck, and it’s been a small game-changer.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy) (Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Though this isn't a cushy experience, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric does win in ergonomics. It offers incredibly deep adjustability, which makes it a very ergonomic option for the right kind of person. There's tilt tension underneath, back recline, seat recline, armrest height, angle and width adjustments, and of course, height and depth controls for a more targeted lumbar support.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

That 4-way L-ADAPT lumbar support is fantastic and nothing we’ve seen on bucket seat chairs before. It essentially lets you adjust the height and intensity of curvature so you can fine-tune that lumbar support to your back’s needs. In addition, it’s supposed to flex to your spine so that it adapts to your back’s movements in real-time.

Secretlab’s proprietary “lattice of living hinges” is something we’ve seen before – it’s very similar to the Herman Miller Embody ’s design. Perhaps it's because the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 is on the firmer end, but as far as adjusting to your back’s movements, we have to say that the Embody does it a lot better.

Still, this 4-way L-ADAPT lumbar support on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric does a great job of providing comfort and support for you back, and we found that it makes a huge difference.

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Finally, the caster wheels are great, though personally, we prefer something that's easier to roll, like the ones on the Mavix M9. However, this is a matter of personal choice. Some users prefer something with a big more resistance.

Performance: 4 / 5

Should I buy the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric?

(Image credit: Future / Michelle Rae Uy)

Buy it if...

You want a comfortable bucket seat gaming chair

Focusing on ergonomics, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric is highly adjustable so you can fine-tune it to meet your specific sitting needs.

You want something you can customize

You can customize yours to match your current gaming setup before purchase or purchase accessories and add-ons to match your new one.

You are looking for a well-built chair that won’t cost you $1,000/£1,000

While not cheap, the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric sits in the mid-range, which makes it more accessible than other premium gaming chairs. That’s without the customizations, however.

Don't buy it if...

You prefer a cushier throne

Secretlab uses firmer foam for its seat and backrest. If you prefer or need a plushier seat, look elsewhere.

You hate the bucket seat look

Though not quite as aggressive as others, that bucket seat design on the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 might turn off some people.

Also consider

(opens in new tab) Herman Miller x Logitech Embody

This is the chair to rule them all. It’s extremely comfortable, highly adjustable, and very attractive. The only thing that holds it back is its premium price. Read our full Herman Miller x Logitech Embody review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Mavix M9

The Mavix M9 is a luxurious gaming chair that eschews the stylings you'd typically find in favor of incredible ergonomics and adjustability. Read our full Mavix M9 review (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Razer Iskur Fabric

The Razer Iskur Fabric took everything we loved about the original Iskur and gave it a classy look and comfortable, breathable fabric without jacking up the price. Read our full Razer Iskur Fabric review (opens in new tab)

Secretlab Titan Evo 2022 SoftWeave Plus Fabric: Report card

Swipe to scroll horizontally Value It’s surprisingly affordable for a gaming chair that’s highly customizable and adjustable. 4 / 5 Assembly There’s some assembly here, but not as hard as other bucket seat gaming chairs. 4 / 5 Design You’re still getting that bucket seat look, which some people hate. But, you can spruce it up with add-ons and customizations. 4 / 5 Performance It’s on the firmer side, but there is plenty of adjustability here to meet your specific ergonomic needs. 4 / 5 Total As far as comfortable gaming chairs, this one is certainly near the top of the pile. 4 / 5

First reviewed December 2022

How we test

We pride ourselves on our independence and our rigorous review-testing process, offering up long-term attention to the products we review and making sure our reviews are updated and maintained - regardless of when a device was released, if you can still buy it, it's on our radar.

Read more about how we test