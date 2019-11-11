Best games console 2019: PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, Nintendo Switch and more

The gaming landscape has changed a lot since the days when you only had one or two consoles to pick from. Back in those days it was also easier to make the right choice – Mario fans opt for Nintendo, Sonic fans pick Sega, easy!

But fast-forward to 2019 and choosing the right console for you is a lot harder. Sure there are still plenty of exclusives that could seal the deal for you, but most of the new games out there these days are multi-platform.

Add mid-gen upgrades and technological advancements to bring 4K HDR to (some but not all of) your gaming, and it can be difficult to figure out which console you should buy.

The good news is, we're here to help you make that decision a little easier. We don't play favorites and we don't have a preference for one company over another. We're just here to play by the numbers and give you all of the details on the best and brightest new hardware.

That said, we have a few questions that'll help you decide: Do you need or want 4K? Is there a franchise you feel particularly close to? Do you want something you can play on the go? What's your budget?

Gamers who want to play with the latest 4K tech (and have the TV to make the most of it) should consider the Xbox One X, PS4 Pro and Xbox One S, while HD gamers can stick to the PS4 Slim and Nintendo Switch.

If you're a racing or a shooting game fan, Xbox has a lot of first-party titles that cater to that genre while Sony has tons of great action-adventure and RPG titles. Nintendo has a mix of everything, but you should go for Nintendo if you can't live without an annual Pokemon and Mario title in your life.

To help make things a little less complicated, we've compiled this guide to the latest consoles on the market and weighed up their most notable pros and cons – with links to other dedicated pages and reviews if you want to dive even deeper.

Sony PlayStation

PlayStation 4

The affordable all-rounder

Dimensions: 11 x 10 x 1.5 inch(W x L x H) | GPU: 1.84 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon™ based graphics engine | RAM: 8 GB of GDDR5 | Max Resolution: 1080p | Optical Drive: DVD/Blu-ray | Storage: 500GB or 1TB (expandable)

Great exclusive games

VR support

Affordable

No 4K

Poor backwards compatibility

Available in standard or slim versions, the PS4 is the baseline console offering from Sony.

Since it launched six years ago, the PlayStation 4 has been a firm fan favorite, boasting incredible sales figures.

The console's single biggest strength is its exclusive games - in world of increasingly service-based online titles, PlayStation continues to push narrative-driven single-player titles such as Uncharted, Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and The Last of Us.

It’s also the only console at the moment that offers access to virtual reality experiences (though you will have to purchase the PlayStation VR headset separately if you want to take advantage of this capability).

If you're interested in the new 4K resolution everyone's talking about, you won't find that here. While even the budget Xbox One S offers 4K upscaling, the base PS4 is resolutely 1080p. PlayStation also isn't great when it comes to backwards compatibility so if you're hoping you'll be able to play your old PlayStation 3 library with ease, you won't.

If you’re looking to enter the current console generation in the most affordable way possible and, you like what games PlayStation has to offer, then this is the console to go for.

Buy this if you want: the latest generation games but don’t need 4K, you want PlayStation exclusive games, console VR, and a console for under £250/$250.

PlayStation 4 Pro

The cheapest way to native 4K

Dimensions: 12.8 x 11.6 x 2.1 inch (W x L x H) | GPU: 4.20 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon™ based graphics engine | RAM: 8 GB of GDDR5, 1 GB DDR3 | Max Resolution: 2160p | Optical Drive: DVD/Blu-ray | Storage: 1TB (expandable)

Everything good about the PlayStation 4

Native and upscaled 4K

A more affordable 4K option

No 4K Blu-ray support

Not the most powerful 4K console at the moment

Anything the PlayStation 4 can do, the PlayStation 4 Pro can do slightly better. If you’re invested in the 4K resolution revolution and HDR makes you hot under the collar, this is the Sony console for you.

The PlayStation 4 Pro plays all the same games as the standard PlayStation 4, so if you're upgrading you won't have to start your library afresh and you won't need to pay any more for new 4K games either. You may, however, see an improvement in how they look and perform compared to the standard PS4.

The PlayStation 4 Pro is the most powerful console in the PlayStation lineup at the moment, capable of outputting native and upscaled 4K in games that have been patched to make that possible. Even games that haven’t been specifically patched can make something of this console’s greater power – you’ll find images look a little sharper and games will overall run more smoothly thanks to the PS4 Pro’s Boost Mode.

Like the standard PS4, this console has an excellent library of games and some fantastic exclusives as well as Playstation VR support.

Though it's capable, it's not every game that will output native 4K on the PS4 Pro – many of them will be upscaled as the console just doesn't have quite the degree of power required to maintain native 4K resolution and run a large game with consistent frame rates.

The PS4 Pro also has the same problem as the PS4 in that there isn't good backwards compatibility for previous console generations. There's also no built-in Ultra HD Blu-ray player so if you're looking for a console that will play your physical 4K media, this isn't the one. It will, however, still play standard Blu-rays and DVDs, and can stream in 4K from compatible services.

If you don’t have a 4K HDR TV and super sharp visuals aren’t something that will drastically improve your enjoyment of a game then this console might not actually be worth the extra cash you’ll splash on it, particularly if you already own a standard PS4 console.

If you are coming into the new console generation for the first time and a 4K HDR TV is something you’re seriously considering purchasing, then the Pro will at the very least future-proof you.

Buy this if you want: Native 4K and HDR gaming, PlayStation exclusives, VR gaming, native 4K for under £350/$400.

Microsoft Xbox

Xbox One S

The affordable media center

Dimensions: 11.6 x 8.9 x 2.5 inch (W x L x H) | GPU: 917 MHz, AMD Radeon™ based graphics engine | RAM: 8 GB of GDDR3 | Max Resolution: 1080p (max 2160p for video) | Optical Drive: 4K/HDR Blu-ray | Storage: 500GB, 1TB or 2TB

Very affordable console

4K Blu-ray player

Upscaled 4K gaming

Not many great first-party exclusives

Upscaling isn't very refined

Looking for an entry level console but not interested in what PlayStation has to offer? Why not look at Microsoft’s Xbox One S. This console has superseded the original Xbox One for many reasons – it has a much smaller and sleeker design, and it's just that little bit more powerful.

Something this console can do that the standard PS4 console can’t is upscaled 4K. The Xbox One S’s 4K capabilities aren’t at the same level as the PS4 Pro or Xbox One X as the 1080p images are largely just stretched to fit a 4K screen without any clever checkerboarding but this rudimentary upscaling is reasonably impressive in a console with price starting from only £170/$190.

To make up for a lack of good exclusives, Xbox consoles do have much better backwards compatibility capabilities than PlayStation consoles. On Xbox One S you’ll be able to purchase and play original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles, many of which have become key classics.

If you ever owned an older Xbox console and you still have the games from that, or you really want to catch up on a bunch of excellent titles you missed out on then the Xbox One S is a great way to do this.

An area where Xbox completely outstrips PlayStation is overall home entertainment – while both consoles are able to stream from a variety of entertainment apps like Netflix and Amazon, the Xbox also has a 4K Blu-ray player built in.

This is a feature Sony was criticized for not having in the PlayStation 4 Pro, so if you have a large physical Ultra HD Blu-ray collection and it’s important to you that you’re able to play it then the Xbox One S will definitely win your favor here. If you’ve been thinking about picking up an Ultra HD Blu-ray player anyway, then this console is one of the cheapest ways to do so.

One issue Xbox has compared to PlayStation is exclusive games. Where PlayStation has quite a robust collection of exclusives, Xbox is somewhat lacking. Franchises such as Halo, Gears of War and Forza might call this platform home, but their critical reception hasn't quite hit the heights of Horizon Zero Dawn and Uncharted.

Though it does offer upscaled 4K, the Xbox One S's upscaling method is far less intelligent than the checkerboard method used by the PlayStation 4 Pro so if you're looking for a truly polished 4K experience, it's best to splash the extra cash on the PlayStation 4 Pro or the next Xbox console in our round up.

Prefer to go disc-less? Then maybe the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is a better option. The digital console boasts roughly the same specs as the Xbox One S but without a disc-drive - making for a lighter, more convenient console.

Buy this if you want: Affordable but upscaled 4K, an Ultra HD Blu-ray player, excellent backwards compatibility, a console for under £250/$250.

Xbox One X

The future-proofed power box

Dimensions: 11.8 x 9.5 x 2.4 inch(W x L x H) | GPU: 6 TFLOPS, AMD Radeon™ based graphics engine | RAM: 12 GB of GDDR5 | Max Resolution: 2160p | Optical Drive: 4K/HDR Blu-ray | Storage: 1TB

Most powerful console on the market

Native and upscaled 4K

4K Blu-ray player

Most expensive console

Lack of exclusives

If power is the be all and end all for you, then you won’t find a more powerful console on the market than the brand new Xbox One X - well, until Xbox Project Scarlett releases. Do bear in mind, though, that you also won’t find a more expensive console either.

The Xbox One X is Microsoft’s answer to Sony’s PS4 Pro and it’s safe to say it’s a pretty good one. Just like the PS4 Pro this console outputs native and upscaled 4K as well as HDR on games that have been patched to support these features. But because of its much better specs the Xbox One X offers native 4K on many more games than the PS4 Pro. And it's often more consistent in maintaining a 4K output. If you’re looking for the best 4K gaming experience possible on a console, the Xbox One X should be your choice.

Like the Xbox One S, this console has excellent backwards compatibility support as well as a built-in Ultra HD Blu-ray player for your physical media collection.

However, also like the Xbox One S, it suffers from a lack of console exclusives that really show what it can do.

It's also the most expensive console on the market by a large amount. As a result, if you don't have the AV set up to do it justice it's hard to justify paying quite so much, particularly as the library of exclusive games is rather thin at the moment.

Something also worth noting is that you may find you have to purchase a sold-separately external hard drive for this console. While its 1TB of built-in storage seems like a lot, 4K game files are large and it'll quickly fill up.

Buy this if you want: Native 4K and HDR support, Ultra HD Blu-ray player, future-proofed gaming, the highest specs around.

Nintendo

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch

The hybrid option

Dimensions: 4 x 9.5 x 5.4 inch(W x L x H) with Joy-Cons | GPU: 768MHz (docked)/307.2MHz (undocked) Nvidia custom Tegra SOC | RAM: 4 GB | Max Resolution: docked 720p, undocked 1080p | Optical Drive: None | Storage: 32GB (expandable) | Portable battery life: approx 3 - 7 hours

Portable and home console

Great first-party exclusives

Not as powerful as other home consoles

Less extensive third-party game selection

Still no fully-fledged online service

The Nintendo Switch is now two years old, and it's still proving to be very popular.

This is the most unique option on the market at the moment as you can use it both as a handheld and home TV console.

On Switch you'll find a quickly growing library of games that’s the most diverse offering from Nintendo in years. From thrilling exclusives like Super Mario Odyssey to essential indies like Stardew Valley, Nintendo's Switch offers all kinds of experiences.

It doesn’t have nearly the same power as the standard PlayStation 4 and Xbox consoles and it certainly won’t play games in 4K or support HDR (in fact its screen is a pretty low-res 720p) so if you’re looking for a console that will win the spec wars you won’t find it here.

You’re also less likely to find the latest and greatest third-party games on this console. While it now has titles such as Doom, Skyrim and LA Noire, many of these have been available on other platforms for months, if not years. We're slowly watching that change but the latest and greatest releases may still not make it here purely due to a lack of power.

Of course, where PlayStation offers VR, Nintendo has its very own something special in the form of Nintendo Labo. This cardboard peripheral is one of the most innovative things we've seen in years and it has the potential to be great.

It's also worth being aware that you're likely to need to purchase a separate microSD card for this console at some point as its internal memory is restrictive.

Buy this if you want: a console that can be played on your home TV and taken on the go, access to Nintendo exclusive games, and you don’t need the highest resolution and the most powerful specs.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Lite

A dedicated handheld

Dimensions: 3.6 x 8.2 x .55 inch | GPU: NVIDIA Custom Tegra processor | Screen: Capacitive touch screen / 5.5 inch LCD / 1280x720 resolution | Storage: 32GB (expandable) | Portable battery life: approx 3 - 7 hours

More portable than Switch

Nice selection of colors

Comfortable design

Limited to handheld games

Still not as comfortable as 3DS

The most recent addition to the Nintendo family comes in the form of the Nintendo Switch Lite, a dedicated handheld alternative to the original Switch.

The Switch Lite boasts the same power as its the original, but comes in a smaller - and lighter - package.

It's also worth noting that the Lite is a solely handheld device and, while you can connect Joy-Cons to it, it's meant to be used by a single player. That means you can't dock it and it doesn't actually come with any Joy-Cons in the box. It also means that you are can't play all the games in the Switch library - mainly those that require docked mode or are party games. While Joy-Cons will attach, the screen is a bit too small to play properly.

The Switch Lite is for those who aren't particularly fussed by the Switch's docked mode and would rather take their games on the go. The smaller screen makes for more comfortable portable play.

Like the Nintendo Switch, you may need separate microSD card for this console at some point as its internal memory is restrictive.

Buy this if you want: A more portable, comfortable alternative to the Nintendo Switch.

