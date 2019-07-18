UPDATE: Motorola's Moto G7 and Moto G7 Plus have both landed on our list of the best cheap smartphones in Australia for 2019. Read on to find out where they placed and what they have to offer!

While handsets like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, iPhone XS and the Google Pixel 3 are stealing headlines around the world, there's a lot of intriguing (and cheap) stuff going on in the world of budget phones.

Sadly smartphone innovation isn't cheap – and most of it is reserved for high-end contract handsets. There is however such a thing as a good cheap smartphone, and ever so gently all those amazing features from the flagship devices are slowly trickling down to the budget phones.

That's why we have sorted through hundreds of inexpensive smartphones in order to rank the best options that you can buy unlocked without monthly fees and, importantly, without a two-year contract.

No, these aren't the best smartphones available in Australia, so you won't find the new Galaxy S10 among them. However, it is a selection of our favourite budget and mid-range smartphones. If you're looking to pick up a decent handset for not much cash, these are the top cheap phones your money can buy - even on a budget.

1. Moto G7 Plus

Motorola's best G series handset to date

Weight: 176g | Dimensions: 157 x 75.3 x 8.3mm | CPU: Snapdragon 636 1.8GHz | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB (microSD) | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP + 5MP | Front camera: 12MP

Super fast charging

Headphone jack still around

Stylish design

Battery life could be better

LCD display lacks vibrancy

Motorola's Moto G7 Plus is the most premium offering in Motorola's new G7 range, delivering more power, improved cameras and speedier charging tech when compared to last year's still impressive G6 Plus.

As we've come to expect from Motorola's G series of affordable handsets, the G7 Plus boasts some exceptional features, including a large 6.2-inch display, 4GB of RAM and dual rear facing cameras. Admittedly, there are a couple of spots where it cuts corners to keep the cost down, but it's made those cuts in the right areas in order to minimise the impact on the user experience.

If you didn't see the Moto G7's price tag before picking it up, you'd be forgiven for thinking it was an upper mid-range smartphone rather than the budget offering that it is. This due to the device's premium feel and sophisticated design, which offers a sturdy metal frame sandwiched between glass on the front and back of the phone.

It's got a big, bright display with minimal bezel and a teardrop notch for its 12MP selfie camera, while on the rear its got a dual lens 16MP + 5MP camera which allows for depth of field shots and a new 'cutout' mode which allows you to separate foreground objects from shots and applying your own zany backgrounds.

Admittedly, its 3,000mAh battery is a bit smaller than some of the other handsets on this list, such as the Nokia 7.1 with its huge 4,000mAh offering, making its battery life just 'fine' instead of 'great', with around 8-10 hours of juice with heavy usage. Of course, that's alleviated by the G7 Plus' 27W TurboPower charger, which will recharge the phone's battery by 40% in just 15 minutes.

An improvement over its predecessor in every way, the Moto G7 Plus is highly recommended for those who want to balance functionality with affordability.

2. Moto G7

A masterful budget phone

Weight: 172g | Dimensions: 157 x 75.3 x 8mm | OS: Android 9 | Screen size: 6.2-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2270 | CPU: Octa-core Snapdragon 632 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 5MP | Front camera: 8MP

Well-built design

Huge, clear display

Great performance

Average battery life

Slightly lower specs than Plus model

For many, the Moto G name has become synonymous with quality on a budget. Motorola has a knack for delivering relatively higher spec handsets than its competition at the same price point, and its new Moto G7 is no exception.

Taking a lot of what made last year's Moto G6 such a great budget phone, the Moto G7 boasts a lists of refinements that make it feel even more like an upper mid-range product.

Though the handset arrives alongside a slightly better sibling in the Moto G7 Plus, the standard Moto G7 is still an all-round terrific phone. It packs a quad-core Snapdragon 632 chipset (as opposed to the octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor found in the Plus model), but you wouldn't know it based on the snappy performance it delivers in every day use.

Its cameras are also a slight downgrade from the larger model, with a 12MP primary sensor, 5MP secondary sensor and 8MP selfie snapper, however, we've found its photographic capability to be quite impressive regardless – you probably still won't find many smartphones with a better camera at this price point.

In terms of battery life, the G7 delivers more or less the same experience, however, while fast charging is available, it's not quite as fast as the G7 Plus, offering a 15W charger in the box instead of its larger sibling's 27W TurboPower charger.

While Moto G7 Plus edges it out by including some additional high-end features, the standard G7 is good enough for most users who are just after a very affordable handset that offers nice build quality, great performance and decent photographic capability.

3. Nokia 7.1 (2018)

A real winner in the mid-range phone market

Weight: 160g | Dimensions: 149.7 x 71.2 x 8mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 5.84-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 2280 | CPU: Snapdragon 636 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB w/ microSD | Battery: 3,060mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 5MP | Front camera: 8MP

Large, bright LCD display

Great camera

Runs Android 9

Average battery

Occasional lag

Deceptively affordable for a phone that looks and feels premium, the Nokia 7.1 brings terrific specs, a striking HDR display and stylish design to the mid-range market and manages to do so for just $499.

A phone that punches well above its weight, the Nokia 7.1 boasts a Snapdragon 636 chipset inside, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage (of course, you can expand that with a microSD card).

As part of the Android One program, the Nokia 7.1 runs a near stock version of Google's mobile OS, with two years of updates and three years of security patches guaranteed. It now runs the latest Android 9 Pie operating system, too.

Plenty has been said about HMD's PureDisplay screen technology on the Nokia 7.1, and what it ultimately adds up to is a gorgeous display that supports HDR10 video content (that includes Netflix and Amazon Prime Video).

What's also impressive is that this mid-ranger also sports a great dual camera setup (12MP + 5MP) on its rear, allowing users to take take brilliant depth-of-field shots with very little effort. On the front, you also get an 8MP snapper for selfies.

Add to this a USB Type-C fast charging port, and what you have is the current high watermark for phones under the $500 price point.

4. Motorola Moto G6

A special edition that rests on its laurels

Weight: 167g | Dimensions: 153.8 x 72.3 x 8.3mm | OS: Android 8.0 | Screen size: 5.7-inch | Resolution: 2160 x 1080 | CPU: Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB w/ microSD | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 12MP + 5MP | Front camera: 8MP

Low price

Premium design

Slow camera

Not waterproof

Though its been superseded by the G7 series, last year's G6 range still has plenty to offer. Some of the most immediate premium features it boasts include an 18:9 aspect ratio, allowing for more vertical space when reading articles and a wider playing field when gaming or watching videos.

Despite this aspect ratio change and a significant bump in screen-size, the handsets have kept to a similar size courtesy of a considerable thinning of the top and bottom bezels, resulting in a display-to-body ratio that feels modern enough without entering notch territory.

Another ‘premium’ trend that the series has adopted is a glass rear panel. This is an essential design point for handsets that offer wireless charging, but considering the G6 range doesn’t support this feature, it’s a purely aesthetic (and heavily smudge-laden) addition. It's exceptional fast-charging, and it’s a joy to see the G6 sporting the future-ready USB-C.

You’ll also find the whole set running on an OS that’s delightfully close to the no-fuss stock Android operating system, but with just the right amount of clever Motorola features sprinkled on top.

The G6 deftly balances its price with the features and performance you’d expect from a modern handset in this class. Despite sharing the same amount of RAM as its Play counterpart (3GB), the slight bump in its processor and graphics chip gives it a considerable performance edge over the more affordable alternative.

Now, let’s consider the extra $80 you would need to drop to upgrade from the Play to the G6. You’ll be getting a snappy dual-lens rear camera, a USB-C port, NFC capabilities, an actual glass chassis, a front-facing fingerprint scanner, water-repellent coating, and a 1,080 x 2,160 display, bumping the pixel density up from 282ppi to 424ppi.

Many of these upgrades would be worth the dollar-difference alone, but when combined with the performance boosts on tap, it’s easy to recommend forking out the little extra for the G6.

It’s not without identically-priced competition, however — the notch-toting Huawei Nova 3e offers similar performance in an arguably trendier package. That said, fans of Motorola's midrange phones will find the Moto G6 to be a very attractive prospect.

Read the full review: Motorola Moto G6

5. Nokia 6.1 (2018)

A phone that feels much nicer than its price would suggest

Weight: 172g | Dimensions: 148.8 x 75.8 x 8.2mm | OS: Android 9.0 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1080 x 1920 | CPU: Octa-core 2.2 GHz | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 8MP

Terrific build quality

Snappy Android One OS

USB Type-C port included

Large bezels are outdated

Weak low-light camera performance

More storage would be nice

Once again offering a flagship feel at a fraction of the usual cost, this year's updated Nokia 6 (or the Nokia 6.1 as it's officially known) sports a terrifically sturdy build quality, also offering a pure Android One (which now supports Android Pie) experience for those who aren't willing to shell out for a Google Pixel 2.

Its all-metal build is the first thing you're likely to notice, with a significant heft that makes it feel tough in comparison to most modern smartphones. Its matte finish feels smooth in the hand, with some metallic detailing around the phone's edges, buttons and camera offering a bit of added pizzazz.

And, unlike most handsets in this price range, the Nokia 6.1 also sports a USB Type-C port for speedy data transfer and fast charging. That it also has a 3.5mm headphone jack is just the icing on the cake.

At $399, it's great value, though there are some caveats — system data alone takes up over 12GB out of a 32GB total of onboard storage, leaving you with less than 20GB before you've even downloaded or saved a single thing. Thankfully, the phone allows for expandable storage thanks to its MicroUSB slot.

Admittedly, its camera is nothing to write home about, taking adequate photos that probably won't blown anyone away. We also found that the Nokia 6.1 struggled to take decent low-light photos.

Still, at this price it's probably unreasonable to expect flagship-quality snapshots (though the Oppo A57 and Sony Xperia XA1 come quite close), and in terms of design and overall performance, the Nokia 6.1 is a real winner.

6. Apple iPhone 5S

Apple's iPhone makes the cut if you jump through hoops

Weight: 112g | Dimensions: 123.8 x 58.6 x 7.6mm | OS: iOS 10 | Screen size: 4-inch | Resolution: 1,136 x 640 | CPU: Dual-core 1.3 GHz | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 16GB | Battery: 1,560mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 1.2MP

Touch ID is easy and secure

Great camera on a budget

Battery could be better

It's really, really difficult to fit an Apple phone on a best cheap phones list, but there has to be at least one that's inexpensive enough for iOS fans who refuse to try Android.

The cheapest is the iPhone 5S. The best deal we've been able to find through a carrier is Telstra, which has the 16GB version available for $369 on an pre-paid plan. Alternatively, you could buy it outright on the Kogan website for $429, no contracts required.

You're only getting 16GB, but then again, so are entry-level iPhone SE owners. It comes in space gray or silver, has Touch ID and a still-impressive 8MP camera and runs iOS 10.

Read the full review: iPhone 5S

7. Sony Xperia XA1

Low price, ultra-high megapixel count

Weight: 137g | Dimensions: 143.6 x 66.8 x 7.9 mm | OS: Android 6.0.1 | Screen size: 5-inch | Resolution: 1280 x 720 | CPU: Octa-core | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB w/ microSD | Battery: 2300mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Flagship-quality camera

Bright, vibrant display

Battery could have been bigger

Huge bezels

Sony has aced this phone’s design in a few respects. It looks and feels slick, with metal used in the right places. This is also one of the cheapest phones you’ll find with a camera that wouldn’t have looked out of place on a flagship a year or two ago.

Inside, you get an ample 32GB of storage, and there’s also a microSD card slot (next to the nanoSIM) in the pull-out tray. Colour reproduction on the 720p screen is respectably rich and vivid, and the display is also super-bright with superb contrast.

Max out the backlight and outdoors visibility is excellent. In Geekbench 4, the Sony Xperia XA1 scored a solid 3,628 points, around 200 less than the 3,824 score the Moto G5 Plus achieved in our tests. Don’t read too much into that, though. This phone is very much in the same league as the Moto G5.

The XA1’s rear camera is among the very best at this price, using a 23MP sensor of 1/2.3-inch size, the same scale as some dedicated compact cameras, and produces images with great detail.

Read the full review: Sony Xperia XA1

8. LG Q6

Flagship style at a fraction of the cost

Weight: 149g | Dimensions: 143 x 69 x 8mm | OS: Android 7.1.1 | Screen size: 5.5-inch | Resolution: 1,920 x 1,080 | CPU: Snapdragon 435 1.4GHz | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32/64GB w/ microSD | Battery: 3,000mAh | Rear camera: 16MP | Front camera: 5MP

Gorgeous design

Flagship-style 18:9 display

No fingerprint scanner

Performance is just OK

Often unofficially referred to as the ‘LG G6 Mini’, the LG Q6 takes that flagship phone’s design and shrinks it down slightly to deliver a much more attractive handset than its affordable price point would suggest. We’ve even seen it for as little as $299!

The Q6 offers an impressive 18:9 FullVision display with reduced bezels. Dual SIM support is also included, and you can easily switch between two cards right from the device’s navigation bar, so when you consider that huge screen, this is a great device for international travellers with a lust for watching movies.

It’s also quite capable when it comes to photography, with its 13MP rear camera producing some exceptional snaps under the right conditions. We’re also fans of the ability to switch between standard and wide-angle selfies.

The LG Q6 isn’t without its downsides, though — it lacks a fingerprint scanner, and it’s slightly less powerful than some other competing phones in this price range. Still, you’re unlikely to find a prettier handset for under $400.

Read the full review: LG Q6

9. Nokia 3.1 (2018)

A decent option for first-time phone owners

Weight: 138g | Dimensions: 146.3 x 68.7 x 8.7mm | OS: Android 8.0 (Android One) | Screen size: 5.2-inch | Resolution: 720 x 1,440 | CPU: MediaTek 6750 | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB w/ microSD | Battery: 2,990mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

Quality build

Bright 18:9 HD+ display

Lacks fingerprint scanner

A little slow

Officially Australia's cheapest Android One phone (meaning it's as close to stock Android as a non-Pixel phone can be), this year's Nokia 3 (officially known as Nokia 3.1) is a great option for kids and first-time smartphone owners.

Even if you're neither of those things, the Nokia 3.1 is also great for those who want to check out the latest versions of Android soon as they're released (it runs Android Oreo right of the box, and is guaranteed to receive at least two full software updates in the future).

While it's not the snappiest budget phone out there, the Nokia 3.1 offers a quality build, a bright HD+ (720p) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a microSD card slot (allowing you to expand upon the 16GB of onboard storage that's included) and a decent 13MP primary camera with auto focus capability.

Priced at just $249, it's hard to look past the Nokia 3.1 as a budget smartphone that'll let you see what Android One is all about. It's also ideal as a first phone, particularly for kids.

Read the hands on review: Nokia 3 (2018)

