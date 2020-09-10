Xbox Series X and S pricing confirmed for ANZ, and it's surprisingly affordable

Microsoft has officially revealed pricing and availability for its upcoming Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles in Australia and New Zealand, and they're surprisingly affordable.

As revealed by the official Xbox ANZ Twitter account, pricing has been set at AU$499 / NZ$549 for the Series S, and AU$749 / NZ$799 for the more powerful Series X, with the latter in particular coming in cheaper than many were expecting.

Both of Microsoft's next-generation consoles will be available to pre-order from September 22 and will release locally on November 10, the same date as in the US.

This is the tweet...Xbox Series X: AU$749/NZ$799 (RRP)Xbox Series S: AU$499/NZ$549 (RRP)Release date: November 10Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/TL11A4LJYn | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/CHvmqSfIF6September 9, 2020

Series S and X are coming to Xbox All Access

In addition to its announcement of the Xbox Series S and Series X's retail prices, Microsoft has also revealed Australian and New Zealand pricing for each console under the Xbox All Access program.

That means users can sign up to get the Xbox console of their choice, along with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold for a flat monthly fee (on a 24-month contract) and no upfront costs.

Starting from November 10, the Xbox Series S will be available via Xbox All Access for just AU$33 / NZ$39 a month for 24 months, while Xbox Series X options start from AU$46 / NZ$52 a month for 24 months.

As mentioned earlier, an Xbox All Access subscription comes with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which offers unlimited access to over a hundred games (Xbox first party titles included) across PC and Xbox consoles.

In addition, subscribers who opt for the Series S or Series X will also get access to EA Play, which provides a large library of EA's biggest titles, along with early access to new EA games before they release.