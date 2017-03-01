Aussies will get the LG G6 before the US and Europe

LG’s latest flagship was announced at this year’s Mobile World Conference and bagged TechRadar’s awards for Best Phone and Best In Show categories , and also managed to come in second in our People’s Choice award.

And the good news for Aussies is that the local launch will beat the US and European markets, with the handset arriving Down Under on 28 March, right after the Korean release.

Typically, LG Australia has launched phones much later than other markets, but the South Korean company has claimed that the new flagship smartphone is well-suited to the Aussie lifestyle.

Bruce Leigh, LG Australia’s Marketing Manager for Mobile, revealed that, “Australians are increasingly spending more time viewing content on their smartphones and the LG G6 has been designed with these types of consumer trends in mind, most notably providing a big screen that fits in one hand, so you can see more and hold less. The G6 has functions Australians have come to expect, such as wide angle cameras, water resistance, fingerprint security and the latest Google enhancements.”

The game-changing G6

The new flagship smartphone from LG is also the first third-party phone to feature Google Assistant, which launched last year on the Pixel and Pixel XL, and improves on last year’s G5 with added water and dust resistance.

And interestingly, there’s more screen space to be had, thanks to a nearly bezel-less 5.7-inch, 18:9 aspect-ratio display.

LG and Telstra have both confirmed that the G6 will be available to Australian customers on 28 March, a day before rival Samsung announces is set to announce its Galaxy S8 handset.

AU pricing is currently unavailable, but Telstra has said they’ll release that information closer to the launch date. At MWC, LG revealed that handset prices would start at 899,800 won, which translates to around $1,050 sans GST.