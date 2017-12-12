Amazon’s Fire TV Stick officially debuts in Australia

Amazon’s launch in Australia didn’t didn't bring the company’s most popular products with it; the Alexa-powered Amazon Echo smart speakers are set to arrive on Aussie shores only in 2018 . However, the AmazonBasics range of accessories, like cables, was available at launch and the online retail giant has brought over the first Fire TV device to shores Down Under.

Amazon is officially selling its Fire TV Stick dongle streamer in Australia, albeit just the Basic Edition. This means it won’t stream in 4K – for that, you'll need the premium 4K-enabled Amazon Fire TV, which isn't yet available on the Aussie website.

Read more: Foxtel Now Box review

The Fire TV Stick does all the basics – you can stream Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, plus get access to over 4,000 apps and games.

The media player features a quad-core processor and 1GB of memory for smooth functionality, as well as 8GB of storage, in case you’d like to download TV shows and movies for watching offline. It is Wi-Fi enabled and streams in 1080p resolution.

Like the Chromecast, the Fire TV Stick plugs into your TV via an HDMI port. To set up, simply connect it to your home’s Wi-Fi network, feed in your Amazon account details, and you should be all set to stream.