5 big Nintendo Switch games coming in May 2020

There's an abundance of fantastic Nintendo Switch games available right now and this month we're going to see a bunch more added to the ever-growing Switch library.

In May 2020, Nintendo is set to release a handful of new Switch games that we can't wait to get our hands on. While some releases are games we've seen previously on other platforms (and are finally being ported to Switch), we're also going to see some fantastic editions make their way to Nintendo's console and at least one brand new title.

We've put together a list of five of the biggest games coming to Nintendo Switch in May 2020, along with pre-order information, so get your wishlist at the ready.

Minecraft Dungeons

(Image credit: Mojang)

Minecraft Dungeons is essentially Minecraft meets Diablo. This dungeon-crawler sees players teaming up with up to four others (or going it alone) to battle their way through a variety of action-packed levels, in an effort to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager.

That means you'll be fighting off mobs, collecting treasure and uncovering new weapons as you make your way through a variety of environments including swamps, canyons and mines.

Minecraft Dungeons is a Switch game for the whole family, providing a classic dungeon-crawling experience for more veteran gamers, and an entry point to RPGs for younger players.

Release Date: May 26, 2020

Minecraft Dungeons is not available to pre-order for Switch

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Xenoblade Chronicles may have first released back in 2010 for the Wii, but the Definitive Edition promises to breathe fresh air into the classic RPG, giving it new life on the Nintendo Switch.

Xenoblade Chronicles is an open-world action RPG and focuses on young Shulk, who discovers that he can tap into the power of a powerful and mysterious blade called the Monado. Realizing this power, Shulk sets out to defeat the mechanical invaders threatening their world once and for all. But he's not alone. Along the way, Shulk picks up companions to fight alongside him.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition gives the classic RPG a modern makeover, providing a nostalgic experience for previous players and a brand new adventure for newbies to the series.

Release Date: May 29, 2020

Borderlands Legendary Collection

(Image credit: 2K Games)

The Borderlands Legendary Collection is essentially the same as the Borderlands Handsome Collection for console, except for Switch.

This collection includes the Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition, Borderlands 3 , Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, and a bunch of extra content, all in one package.

For those who have never played Borderlands before, the looter shooter series is fantastic to play alone - but even better with others. In each game, you play as a Vault Hunter who sets out to protect the world of Pandora from the various evils which threaten it.

Borderlands is the epitome of a chaotic adventure - packed full of humour, colorful personalities and madcap missions. It's not one to miss.

Release Date: May 29, 2020

BioShock: The Collection

(Image credit: 2K Games)

Much like Borderlands, BioShock: The Collection has been available on consoles and PC for some time, but it's welcome news that we'll finally be able to play the retrofuturistic series on Switch.

BioShock: The Collection encompasses every game in the BioShock series: BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. Alongside their main games you also get all the series' DLC, including BioShock 2's Minerva's Den and BioShock Infinite's Burial at Sea. Trust us, that'll keep you busy for a while.

The BioShock series includes some of the best FPS games of all time, with the first two games focusing on the underwater utopia of Rapture and BioShock: Infinite taking place in the floating city of Columbia. It's hard to nail down exactly what the series is about without giving anything away, but just know that BioShock takes the idea of American exceptionalism to a whole new level.

Release Date: May 29, 2020

XCOM 2 Collection

(Image credit: 2K Games)

XCOM 2 is another classic that is finally making its way to Nintendo Switch - and it's about time.

But what is XCOM 2 about? The second game in the critically-acclaimed XCOM series, XCOM 2 is set 20 years after humanity lost a war to alien invaders. While a new world order is now in full effective on Earth, the XCOM resistance force is rising back to take their home world back.

XCOM 2 is one of the best turn-based tactic games on the market. The XCOM 2 Collection includes, not only the base game, but four DLC packs and the War of the Chosen expansion, making it a much-have for Switch owners who love strategy games.

Release Date: May 29, 2020